‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Still Attached To ‘Brave And The Bold’, Can’t Say More About DCU Batman For “A Few Months”

Bruce Wayne and Damian leap into action against The Cult of Man-Bat on Simone Di Meo's cover to Batman and Robin Vol. 3 #9 "Cool Kids Trouble" (2024), DC

After roughly two years of radio silence, The Flash director Andy Muschietti has confirmed that he’s still set to direct the DCU’s Brave and the Bold – but unfortunately for eager Batman fans, they’ll reportedly have to wait “a few months” for more details.

Bruce (Ben Affleck) and Barry (Ezra Miller) are embarrassed after being exposed to Diana’s (Gal Gadot) Lasso of Truth in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

Muschietti spoke to the current status of his DCU career while speaking alongside his sister-slash-creative partner Barbara Muschietti to Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the premiere of HBO’s new IT prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry, which the sibling duo both developed and produced.

Asked by Malkin if their Dark Knight outing was still happening, especially given that the project not seen any updates since the pair were first announced as its director and executive producer in June 2023, Barbara informed her host, “The intention is yes, but we can’t talk about it.”

“We have to wait a few, a couple of months to start talking about it,” said Andy, who after realizing that he may have already said too much joked, “I screwed it already.”

Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) watches on as the Multiverse collapses in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Discovery

At current, Muschietti’s attachment is the only known detail regarding Brave and the Bold – and that’s not for an apparent lack of trying, with DC Studios boss James Gunn earlier this year admitting to Rolling Stone that the next silver screen incarnation of the Caped Crusader is “my biggest issue in all of DC right now, personally.”

“And it’s not — I’m not writing Batman, but I am working with the writer of Batman and trying to get it right, because he’s incredibly important to DC, as is Wonder Woman. So outside of the stuff that I’m doing in the projects that are actively going, our two priorities are finishing our Wonder Woman and our Batman scripts.”

Damian meets Bruce Wayne face-to-face for the frist time in Batman Vol. 1 #656 “Batman & Son, Part 2: Man-Bats of London” (2006), DC. Words by Grant Morrison, art by Andy Kubert, Jesse Delperdang, Dave Stewart, and Nick J. Napolitano.

Further speaking to his Bat-writer’s block, Gunn explained, “Batman has to have a reason for existing, right? So Batman can’t just be ‘Oh, we’re making a Batman movie because Batman’s the biggest character in all of Warner Bros.,’ which he is. But because there’s a need for him in the DCU and a need that he’s not exactly the same as Matt [Reeves]’s Batman.”

“But yet he’s not a campy Batman. I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested in a funny, campy Batman, really. So we’re dealing with that. I think I have a way in, by the way. I think I really know what it’s — I just am dealing with the writer to make sure that we can make it a reality.”

Damian assumes the Robin mantle and flees from Ra’s al Ghul’s capture in Batman Vol. 1 #670 “Lazarus Rising” (2007), DC. Words by Grant Morrison, art by Tony S. Daniel, Jonathan Glapion, Guy Major, and Travis Lanham.

But far from offering clarity to the situation, both the Muschiettis’ and Gunn’s respective statements feature such indirect language as to suggest that The Flash director may not be working explicitly on the Batman’s DCU debut.

Note how rather than meeting Malkin’s question about whether or not they were still attached to Brave and the Bold with an outright ‘Yes’, Barbara Muschietti instead offers the slightly vague “The intention is yes”, while Gunn constantly reiterates he is working on ‘Batman’ and not specifically Brave and the Bold.

Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne make their debut as the Dynamic Duo in Batman and Robin Vol. 1 #1 “Batman Reborn, Part One: Domino Effect” (2009), DC. Words by Grant Morrison, art by Frank Quitely, Alex Sinclair, and Pat Brosseau.

All in all, it seems there may exist the possibility that while Muschietti is still directing Brave and the Bold, Gunn’s plans for The Dark Knight may have necessitated such significant changes to its plot that it no longer makes sense to adapt Grant Morrison’s Batman and Son storyline as originally intended.

But as always, whether this speculation has any weight to it will only be confirmed when the Muschiettis and Gunn eventually provide a public update on the film’s production.

