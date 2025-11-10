Tim Curry “Loathed” Being Around Donald Trump On Set Of ‘Home Alone 2’

You're cooking, Frankie, and with Curry, in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), 20th Century Fox

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York has become a divisive film in recent years, and not because its a bad sequel. If anything, it has rewatch value and delivers on the usual sequel premise – like the first, but bigger. It stands the test of time and remains a great movie for the whole family to watch this Christmas season.

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is up to more mischief in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Yes, ‘Gremlins 3’ Is Finally Happening

The issue some have with the film, including its star Macaulay Culkin and the director Chris Columbus, is a cameo by President Donald Trump. This appearance is brief and has no impact on the story, but there are those, especially Culkin and Columbus, who wanted it cut out.

We can add another member of the ensemble cast to the list of individuals who would rather forget the President was in the film: the legendary and inimitable Tim Curry. In a big interview with The Guardian, the icon reflected on his life and career, including filming the 1992 holiday classic in the actual Plaza Hotel once owned by Trump.

A wily Tim Curry stalks his prey in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), 20th Century Fox

Curry recalled distinctly an occasion where Trump tried to encourage Columbus to give a part to his ex-wife and mother to one of his daughters, Marla Maples. Said Curry, “He was very anxious to find Chris Columbus, the director… He said: ‘I’ve got to get Marla to meet Chris Columbus because she’s a brilliant actress.’ And I thought: ‘Yeah, I’m sure.’”

Cast and crew were staying at the Plaza during the shoot, and Curry remembered an instance where Trumps other ex-wife, the late Ivanna Trump, came to his room to check on his impression of his accomodations. For the interaction, he lied and put on a happy face.

“She knocked on my door and said, ‘Are you happy in your room? Do you like the way it looks?’ And I loathed it actually,” Curry shared.

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) ask Donald Trump for directions in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), 20th Century Fox

RELATED: The Original “A-Hole Brad” Barry Bostwick Hosts A Shadowcast Presentation Of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ At Nightmare Weekend 2025

Although his brief presence is one reason why Home Alone 2 remains so memorable, Trump’s big screen career didn’t take off. He made more cameos on the small screen in cult favorite shows like Night Man, but had a lot more success in the reality TV genre with The Apprentice before entering politics.

Starting with Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Tim Curry has been a celebrated character actor that brought his unique panache and animation to several unforgettable roles, including Pennywise in the original TV miniseries version of IT. In 2012, he was felled by a stroke that has limited his roles on screen, but he still keeps busy with voice work.

Curry’s memoir, Vagabond, has just recently been released while Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is streaming on Disney Plus.

NEXT: Actor Macaulay Culkin Throws His Support Behind Replacing President Donald Trump In ‘Home Alone 2‘

JB Augustine By Writer, journalist, comic reader, and Kaiju fan that covers all things DC and Godzilla. Been part of fandome since ... More about JB Augustine