Universal Picks Chicago As The Next City For Immersive “Horror Unleashed” Attraction

Universal Destinations & Experiences (a themed entertainment division of Comcast NBCUniversal) appears to be counting their graves before opening them after announcing last Thursday that the second city for their year-round horror experience, Universal Horror Unleashed, will be none other than the “Second City” itself, Chicago, Illinois. A decision that can be seen as either clever, or the mother of all coincidences.

With the first location opening in Las Vegas this August, the attraction promises an immersive experience within four separate haunted houses that features mazes; horror themed bars; and rooms based on Universal Monsters, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Scarecrow: The Reaping, and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer. Anticipating a successful opening in Sin City, Universal Destinations & Experiences is looking forward to bringing their brand of terror to the land of high taxes, and wholesale slaughter.

“Universal Horror Unleashed delivers on our promise to create highly immersive and terrifying horror experiences that connect with fans year-round,” said Page Thompson, president of New Ventures, Universal D&E, in a statement. “We’re excited to bring this bold concept to life in Chicago, a city known for its vibrant culture. We’re grateful for the city’s support as we convert this dormant site into a unique attraction that showcases our storytelling expertise and ability to deliver mind-blowing experiences that shatter guest expectations.”

Scheduled to open in 2027, the upcoming venue will be located at 700 W. Chicago Avenue in the former Chicago Tribune building. A 114,000-square-foot commercial structure that’s directly across from the upcoming Bally’s Casino. According to World Business Chicago, the project is expected to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact for the city, along with generating more than 400 permanent jobs ranging from operations leaders, merchandise hosts, and entertainers (called “scareactors”) to make-up artists and prosthetics artists.

“Universal’s decision to build in Chicago reflects what more and more companies are recognizing: This is the best big city in the U.S. for access to customers, talent, and opportunity,” said Phil Clement, president & CEO of World Business Chicago (via the city’s website). “We’re proud to have worked closely with the Universal team to bring this project to life — and to showcase, yet again, why Chicago is a destination for bold, imaginative investments.”

As expected, the local elected officials drench their silk handkerchiefs in drool thinking of the potentially large amount of revenue that it will bring to the city. Not to mention the jobs, the national attention, the tourists, the taxes, and one must never dare forget the kickbacks. Chicago’s beloved mayor, Brandon Johnson (with a 80% disapproval rating), and corpulent Illinois governor JB Pritzker (net worth of $3.7 billion USD) both gave statements to express their excitement at the idea of making Chicago an even scarier place.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Universal Horror Unleashed to the City of Chicago,” said Mayor Johnson. “This is exactly the kind of creative, high-impact investment we’re working to attract — one that brings new life to a vacant site, creates hundreds of jobs, and cements Chicago as a must-visit destination for entertainment tourism.”

“Universal’s decision to make such a significant investment in Illinois is a testament to the state’s unmatched entertainment sector, renowned workforce, and strong infrastructure,” Governor JB gushed. “Universal choosing Illinois didn’t happen by accident — we were proud to support this project through our EDGE incentive program, which has helped fortify a positive business climate that draws world-class companies to the state. I look forward to seeing this iconic brand come to life along the Chicago River as it creates hundreds of jobs and generates more than $1 billion in economic impact.”

This is only the beginning for Universal’s quest for world domination. Universal Epic Universe in Orlando opened last May, and then there’s the 2026 launch of Universal Kids Resort in Texas. And there are plans for another resort in the UK, which is set to open in 2031.

