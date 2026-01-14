Movies•News

Told “Nope” For The Eighth Time, Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Discovery As Theaters Brace For the Netflix Era

Angela (Ali Larter) arguing with Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton in Landman Season 1 Episode 5, "You Owe Me A Lot Of Money" (2024), Paramount Network

They’ve done it again – and now Paramount is done playing nice. Warner Bros. Discovery’s board has rejected Paramount‑Skydance’s takeover bid for the eighth time, repeating its familiar refrain: the offer still provides “insufficient value” and drags along more than $55 billion in required debt financing that could torpedo the deal before it ever closes.

SpongeBob (voiced by Tom Kenny), The Flying Dutchman (voiced by Mark Hamill), and Barb (voiced by Regina Hall) laughing together in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants (2025), Paramount

RELATED: GOG’s New Owner Confirms Anti-DRM Stance Is A “Core Value”, Says “There’s No Signs That It Might Die In Any Visible Future”

Not even Larry Ellison’s massive personal guarantee could convince Warner’s leadership that this wouldn’t become the most spectacular leveraged‑buyout face‑plant in entertainment history.

But this time, Paramount isn’t just sending another press release; it’s filing paperwork. Paramount Skydance has sued Warner Bros. Discovery in Delaware Chancery Court, seeking to force WBD to disclose the financial details behind its $83B agreement with Netflix.

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) has a friendly word of advice for Jimenez (Alex Meraz) in Landman Season 1 Episode 5 “Where Is Home” (2024), Paramount Network

The lawsuit argues that WBD hasn’t provided shareholders with the information needed to evaluate whether the Netflix deal is truly superior, including how WBD valued the “stub equity” and the debt‑related price adjustments.

WBD, for its part, has called the lawsuit “meritless,” accusing Paramount of trying to “distract” investors from the fact that it still hasn’t raised its $30‑per‑share offer.

Bloomberg’s reporting (via Yahoo Finance) already noted that Warner’s board is urging shareholders to stick with Netflix because the streamer’s offer carries fewer moving parts and far less financial chaos than Paramount’s pitch. Paramount’s lawsuit now challenges that narrative directly, arguing that WBD hasn’t shown its math – literally.

Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin) delivers his final, fiery sermon in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025), Netflix

RELATED: ‘Blue Archive’ Director Says Audiences Are Tired Of “AI Slop”, Want “Creative Authenticity” From Their Video Games

Meanwhile, theaters are watching all of this with the enthusiasm of someone waiting for a dentist to pick up the drill. Netflix’s preferred 17‑day theatrical window has already been labeled an “existential threat” by exhibitors, who argue that anything shorter than 45 days turns theatrical releases into glorified marketing stunts for streaming.

Netflix insists it isn’t trying to steamroll cinemas – Ted Sarandos points to the company’s 30 theatrical releases last year – but theater owners have heard this tune before, and it usually ends with a movie hitting streaming before the popcorn can go stale.

Henry Cavill gets one thing straight with Angela Bassett in Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018), Paramount Pictures

If the Netflix deal closes, the ripple effects will stretch far beyond corporate boardrooms. Shorter windows could mean weaker box‑office legs, fewer long‑run blockbusters, and a theatrical ecosystem reshaped around Netflix’s platform‑first priorities. Paramount’s lawsuit warns that the lack of transparency around the deal could accelerate those shifts even further.

For fans, that might mean faster access at home – but also fewer chances to experience major releases the way they were meant to be seen.

Rocketman/Bob Fergusson (Leonardo DiCaprio) attempts to contact the French 75 headquarters on a payphone in One Battle After Another (2025), Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner’s continued rejection of Paramount isn’t just another headline in a long merger saga. With Paramount now taking WBD to court, the story has shifted from a corporate chess match to a full‑blown legal brawl. And depending on how the lawsuit plays out, it could redefine not only who owns what, but how – and where – audiences watch new releases in their favorite franchises.

In other words, it could be another requiem for the waning theatrical model.

NEXT: Streaming Giants Unite: Netflix Acquires Warner Bros. Discovery