News

Apex Legends Faces Backlash Over Season 28 Ranked Changes, Leaving Players Dissatisfied

Credit: Apex Legends Faces Backlash Over Season 28 (2020), Respawn, Screenshot via Steam

Season 28 is finally out for Apex Legends, but unfortunately, the new season has been a letdown. Apex Legends faces backlash over Season 28 changes that have completely altered gameplay, leaving players angry.

The first-person shooter developed by Respawn Entertainment has been one of the most successful battle royales, with new content and additions happening every season. Not every change is positive, though. Season 28 featured significant changes to the ranked players, resulting in dissatisfied players.

Some of these changes include removal of Drop Zones and the restoration of Jump Masters, as well as laterations to the matchmaking process, which dynamically adjusts over time and integrates restriction tests for higher-ranked players. The intent was to provide a fairer start to the ranked experience and offer a more balanced gameplay.

While the intent was to create a more balanced game, it left players frustrated about the combat flow, leaving the game completely destroyed.

Before Season 28, players experimented with Drop Zones, which were assigned areas that balanced engagement and rewarded smart rotations and positioning instead of chaos. Certain drops offered higher loot, which caused intense combat right at the start if players chose them. However, Season 28 removed controlled Drop Zones.

Hey everyone. It's been a busy launch day. Here's a list of issues we've pushed fixes for and others we are working towards.



✅FIXED:

– We pushed a quick fix for an edge case crash impacting Trios and Duos. You should have a more consistently reliable experience in these game… — ApexLiveComms (@ApexLiveComms) February 11, 2026

The main issue with this is that most of the lobby dies before the game really starts, and players have to search the entire map just to find opponents. Because of this, many players have tried to drop hot in hopes of actual combat and a fair fight.

One of the most common complaints is that the return of the dropship has made ranked feel more chaotic. Instead of pacing fights and proper, smart rotations that are based on skill, players have to force themselves into high-risk early engagements that end quickly, and are often overrun by teams that feel more luck-based. Because of that, it feels like a pub experience, which undermines what ranked gameplay means.

While Apex Legends faces backlash over Season 28, it feels like many battle royale titles have lost their appeal. Balancing issues are a common cause of frustration, and the excitement to play has dwindled. It’s hard to find a balanced game that is worth it for both professional and casual players. Hopefully, with player concerns, Respawn will revert to what worked best. But keep checking back here for everything you need to know about your favorite games, like Apex Legends.