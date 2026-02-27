Movies•News

‘Back To The Future’ Star Crispin Glover Faces Serious Accusations Of Battery, Coercion, And Deception

Biff (Thomas F. Wilson) gives George (Crispin Glover) a reminder in Back to the Future (1985), Universal Pictures

Crispin Glover’s name is back in the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Instead of time travel, talk of “density,” surreal monologues, or eccentric auteur projects, he’s at the center of a swelling tempest of lawsuits and accusations. This unfolding drama feels ripped from a sordid Hollywood noir, but it’s all painfully real.

Marty (Michael J. Fox) can’t believe his dad (Crispin Glover) is a wimp in Back to the Future (1985), Universal Pictures

Since the 80s, Glover has cultivated a persona that is equal parts brilliant, bizarre, and elusive. Most fans know him as George McFly, some as the Thin Man, and others for his dance moves in the Friday the 13th film series, or as the guy who kicked David Letterman’s desk. However, his mystique is starting to curdle.

Per Us Weekly, multiple women, including ex-girlfriends, stepped forward with lawsuits that paint a dark picture of coercion rather than quirky charm. Filed within days of each other, two separate lawsuits accuse the actor of behavior that goes beyond ‘Hollywood weird’. The salacious claims include assault and battery, fraud and false promises of employment, wrongful eviction and coercive control, emotional distress, and violations of California’s Bane Act.

George McFly (Crispin Glover) is looking and liking in Back to the Future (1985), Universal Pictures

One plaintiff alleges Glover lured her to Los Angeles with the promise of a job, only to isolate her and control her movements, while subjecting her to escalating abuse. She also alleges unpaid labor, being pressured into sex, and a 2024 altercation where she was physically assaulted. A British model is telling a similar story that adds a move into Glover’s home, a rapid descent into intimidation and manipulation, and a supposedly illegal eviction.

The Willard star issued a blanket rejection of all claims through his representatives, insisting the accusations are “baseless.” His camp also counters that he was the victim in the 2024 incident, which happened in March of that year. No criminal charges have been filed, but civil cases alone carry serious consequences for his reputation, finances, and his working life.

Glover has always lived on the fringes of Hollywood, outside the mainstream, and insulated from the scrutiny most stars face – and that has destroyed careers in the last decade. Today, we live in a time where the media is primed for stories about power imbalances, exploitation, and the dark side of celebrity. Outlets seize on this scandal as another #MeToo-era reckoning, and one more cautionary tale.

Crispin Glover blows a fuse in Willard (2003), New Line Cinema

Lawsuits move slowly, so the public and media perceptions will outpace them. As the accusations gain traction in court and the press, he risks losing his career, which is largely indie-focused and relies on his unique brand finding favor with distributors, and being pushed further into obscurity. Though he is innocent until proven guilty, this controversy could become a protracted legal fight – complete with a media circus.

