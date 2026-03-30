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Bungie Is Committed to Marathon ‘for the Long Haul,’ Rejected Rumors After Low Sales

Credit: Bungie is committed to Marathon (2026), Bungie, Steam

Released earlier this month, Marathon had faced a rocky road thanks to multiple delays and a handful of scandals. The game launched with positive reviews and has so far sold 1.2 million copies, with only 19% of those being on the PS5.

Gameplay of Marathon (2026), Bungie, Steam

And with the recent letdown of Highguard, gamers are worried that Marathon will soon be another flop. However, Bungie has rejected those rumors. According to the game’s official website, Bungie is committed to Marathon, saying they’re in it “for the long haul.”

Not only are the sales quite low, but Marathon has also been slammed by players for being too difficult, even though some praise the extraction shooter for this aspect. In a technical post aimed at optimizing Mathon’s PC performance, Bungie reassured players that it will keep updating and improving the game well into the future.

Marathon Game PC Performance Guide

The quote was from the Future Improvements section of the post and read: “While we are very proud of what we have accomplished with the overall look and feel of the game since Alpha, we are in it for the long haul with Marathon. We look forward to many years of steady improvements to every aspect of the game. Thank you for taking this journey with us!”

The commitment might not seem surprising, as Bungie has shown its adaptivity after releasing the game, when Marathon received a major change to its content schedule after fans spoke out. The devs have also made several changes to the game already, with significant adjustments to the inventory system.

Marathon (2026), Bungie, Steam

While the dev didn’t go into details about future updates, it did confirm that they have long-term plans for the game. And despite an underwhelming Steam concurrent player count, Marathon has been averaging 380,000 daily active users on the platform. And it seems those who are playing the game regularly are really enjoying it.

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