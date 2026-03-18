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Expedition 33’s Charlie Cox Teases Another Game That Will Be “Much More Involved”

Credit: Expeditions 33 Charlie Cox Teases Another Game Sandfall Interactive

Actor Charlie Cox teases another game following his award-nominated appearance as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The game’s huge success, both critically and commercially, was an amazing gaming debut for Cox. But it seems like he’s not done yet with another project in the making.

According to GamesRadar, Cox spoke to YouTube channel Agents of Fandom and said he “loved” playing the role of Gustave. While Cox only provided the voice for Gustave, with another actor doing the motion-capture work, it seemed to be enough to influence him to keep working in the gaming industry.

Our interview with Charlie Cox and @vincentdonofrio ahead of #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 is now streaming on YT and wherever you get your pods!



We discuss #Daredevil, the MCU, & Charlie Cox’s next video game endeavor post Expedition 33.https://t.co/LgkjJKOGCM



Check it out! pic.twitter.com/bkXxNLShA6 — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) March 17, 2026

“I was blown away by the success that it’s had and how far-reaching that game has been,” Cox said. “And it has seemingly opened a new avenue for my professional work. I’m going to do another game this year, which is gonna be much more involved for me, much more work.”

He also added that he didn’t realize how “passionate” gaming fans could be, saying that they are “as passionate as the Marvel fans are,” regarding his role as Murdock/Daredevil in the MCU.

Cox showed his impressive skills with the role, being nominated for Best Performance in Expedition 33 at The Game Awards, and he said the credit should be shared with Cazoria.

Video Game Releases Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025), Kepler Interactive, Screenshot via Steam

Apparently, Cox will be providing the voice and motion capture for his next project. Which begs the question, what is this new project he’s teasing?

Unfortunately, there’s not much information to go by. Many think that the next project will be from the Expedition 33 developer, Sandfall Interactive, as they’ve announced they’re making a new game. However, the developer isn’t diving into what the next title might be.

Sandfall spoke with GamesIndustry.biz, saying, “There will be another video game, for sure.”

“The team has grown up, acquired new skills throughout production,” said the chief operating officer and producer, François Meurisse. “Many of them were junior when we started. We learned to work together. So I can’t wait to the next project, because we’ll start from a more efficient position than when we started the company five years ago. And that [comes] with higher expectations as well, so it will be challenging. But I can say that we have–and Guillaume [Broche, Sandfall CEO and creative director] in particular has–great ideas for the next game.”

Many fans are interested in seeing Cox reprising his role as the vigilante Daredevil in a video game medium. However, gamers will have to keep checking back here for more information regarding Cox’s possible role in the gaming industry.