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Crimson Desert Faces Backlash After AI Art Appears in Shipped Game

Credit: Crimson Desert Faces Backlash Crimson Desert (2026), Pearl Abyss, Steam

Pearl Abyss is dealing with a fresh problem after Crimson Desert launched, and this one has little to do with combat or performance. Currently, Crimson Desert faces backlash after AI art had appeared in the shipped game.

But thankfully, the studio has admitted that some AI-generated 2D art assets made it into the final release and acknowledged the issue on their official X account.

We would like to address questions regarding the use of AI in Crimson Desert.



During development, some 2D visual props were created as part of early-stage iteration using experimental AI generative tools. These assets helped us rapidly explore tone and atmosphere in the earlier… — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) March 22, 2026

“During development, some 2D visual props were created as part of early-stage iteration using experimental AI generative tools,” the post said. “These assets helped us rapidly explore tone and atmosphere in the earlier phases of production.”

“However, our intention has always been for any such assets to be replaced, following final work and review by our art and development teams, with work that aligned with our quality standards and creative direction.”

According to the studio, they are currently “conducting a comprehensive audit of all in-game assets and are taking steps to replace any affected content.”

Crimson Desert is easily one of the most anticipated open-world action games this year, and it was released on March 19. Because of the excitement, the game has been met with high expectations, and many fans have pointed out in the game’s paintings.

We are incredibly humbled to share that #CrimsonDesert has sold through 2 million copies worldwide. Thank you so much to our fans, community, and everyone who has joined us in Pywel. We will listen closely to the wide range of feedback shared by the community and work to make… pic.twitter.com/AivMESKWpu — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) March 20, 2026

While using AI in such a huge game like this isn’t a great look, the studio’s acknowledgment and apology were refreshing. With the game selling two million copies within its first day, it’s only expected that fans will look at every detail, even paintings, to see what the game has in store.

Why Is This Getting So Much Attention?

This is actually quite a big deal, and not just because of the distaste for AI. According to VGC, Valve requires developers to disclose when generative AI is used to create content for a game, and that disclosure appears on the store page. This must be done even if something small, like background props, is used.

That being said, Crimson Desert not releasing this information is a big deal, especially with fans wondering why the information wasn’t clear from the start.

Even so, Crimson Desert is still moving big numbers, even though it’s been criticized for more than AI, as many have noticed how horrible the controls are.

What Players Are Reacting To

For plenty of people, especially casual players who do not spend every day arguing about AI online, this may sound minor at first. A few props. A few paintings. Nothing game-breaking. But that is not really what people are reacting to.

The bigger concern is whether a studio says one thing, ships another, and only clears the air after fans do the detective work first. In the official post, Crimson Desert admits to their faults, saying they “should have clearly disclosed our use of AI.”

According to Push Square, Pearl Abyss is not only replacing the assets but also reviewing how it communicates these choices moving forward. That tells you the company knows this is not just an art cleanup, it’s a credibility problem.

Now Pearl Abyss has a simple job in front of it. Replace the content, explain what happened, and make sure the next disclosure is there before players have to go hunting for it. Crimson Desert may still be remembered for its scale and strong launch sales, but right now, the real story is accountability.