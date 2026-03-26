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Crimson Desert Sold 3 Million as Pearl Abyss Shares Jump

Credit: Crimson Desert Sold 3 Million (2026), Pearl Abyss, Steam

Pearl Abyss announced that Crimson Desert sold 3 million copies worldwide. The milestone was hit less than a week after it made 2 million sales.

The open-world action-adventure game launched on March 19th, and while it was quickly hit with negative reviews upon release, that didn’t stop it from making waves in the gaming community. In just four days, Crimson Desert went from 51% to 80% positive reviews.

Crimson Desert (2026), Pearl Abyss, Steam

It’s been hectic for investors for sure with the fluctuating reviews. GameSpot reported that Pearl Abyss’ stock jumped more than 26% on the Korea Exchange after the sales reached the new milestone, wiping away the early launch-week damage.

The same report shows that the stock is now up 26% year to date and 56% over the past year, which is a dramatic turnaround for that company that was just hit with a brutal sell-off.

According to TechRadar, Pearl Abyss stocks fell nearly 30% on March 19 due to the reviews being mostly negative. Apparently, the stocks dropped from ₩65,600 to around ₩46,000. Upon release, many found issues with the visuals, controls, and even falgged quality-of-life problems.

Crimson Desert Faces Backlash Crimson Desert (2026), Pearl Abyss, Steam

However, once sales started skyrocketing, it became clear that the reviews didn’t mean anything yet. GameSpot showed investors pushed the stock up more than 26% in a day after the 3 million figures became public.

While investors were worried the reviews mean the game flopped, sales celaerly proved something else entirely. It seems that Crimson Desert was indeed the kind of game that it was being promoted as all along, a smash hit for the company behind Black Desert.

Black Desert Made the Name

Pearl Abyss isn’t know for their amazing work with Crimson Desert, in fact, you probably know them for Black Desert. In fact, their website notes that Black Desert and Black Desert Mobile are the company’s core titles. It’s history page shows that the studio was build around Black Desert long before it’s latest release.

Black Desert (2017), Pearl Abyss, Steam

Black Desert is a long-running fantasy MMO that put Pearl Abyss on the map. Even so, Crimson Desert is their newest, and probably most publicized game due to promotion and controversy with using Generative AI.

Even though Crimson Desert is the newer single-player game now driving the headlines, we have Black Desert to thank for the promising foundation of the company.

But interestingly enough, Pearl Abyss’ official site lists two other titles, DokeV and PLAN 8, in their gaming roster. Both are currently in development and follow the open-world theme, with the former being a creature collecting game and the latter being an exosuit MMO shooter game.

The South Korean developer and publisher headquartered in Gwacheon is an established fantasy gaming company that is only growing their reputation of impeccable open-world games.