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Dead By Daylight Developer Confirms Layoffs

Credit: Dead By Daylight Developer (2016), Behaviour Interactive, Steam

In a sad pattern of layoffs and closures, another studio has been hit. In a statement given to Game Developer, Dead by Daylight developer, Behaviour Interactive, confirms layoffs.

According to a spokesperson, the Canadian studio has eliminated some roles due to the decline in demand. “A portion of Behavior Interactive’s business has traditionally focused on external development partnerships. In recent months, demand for mobile and casual external development projects have declined.”

Dead By Daylight (2016), Behaviour Interactive, Steam

The statement continues, saying, “As we conclude our remaining engagements and do not foresee comparable opportunities in the near term, we have made the decision to part ways with some colleagues. Those decisions are never easy, and we are grateful for the contributions of the affected employees, who have helped shape Behaviour and support our partners over the years.”

While the spokesperson didn’t disclose how many employees were laid off, this is just another addition to the recent pattern of layoffs and closures of studios. Behaviour Interactive employed approximately 1,200 employees before the layoffs. And last month, the studio acquired The Fun Pimps, the .

In addition to it’s work with Dead by Daylight, the studio is also known for its partnership with other studios, including with games like Assassin’s Creed: Rebellion and the upcoming Serious Sam: Shatterverse.

Jonathan Veiga, an employee that was affected by the layoffs has went to X, saying, “I honestly didn’t think it was going to happen to me… At least I’m still with Rivals of Aether.”

Welp.. unfortunately, I was affected by the layoffs from Behaviour. 😞I honestly didn't think it was going to happen to me. If anyone is looking for an animator, you can let me know via DMs. At least I'm still with Rivals of Aether. I'll be submitting my updated demo reel… — Jonathan Veiga (@JVeigaAnim) April 21, 2026

IGN noted that this isn’t the first time Behaviour Interactive has suffered with layoffs, as June, 2024, the studio cut 95 employees due to the company needing to “focus on its historical strengths.”

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