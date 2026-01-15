Every Variant Cover For Marvel And DC’s ‘Superman/Spider-Man’ And ‘Spider-Man/Superman’ Crossovers
As with the last time we provided a cover round-up for a Marvel/DC crossover, more so than an actual news stories, the following article aims to serve as a one-stop shop for those readers out there – especially our fellow variant cover collectors – interested in grabbing a copy or two of the Big Two’s upcoming Superman and Spider-Man led team-up books.
Being green-lit in celebration of the 450th anniversary of Marvel and DC’s first ever intracompany meeting in 2026 Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1, the Man of Steel’s second-ever dance with the web-slinger will play out across two giant-sized issues dropping on staggered release schedules, one apiece from each publisher as seem with Deadpool/Batman and Batman/Deadpool.
First up will be DC’s Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1, which hits shelves on March 25th and is led by a Mark Waid-written, Jorge Jiménez-illustrated story featuring the two heroes going up against a like amount of their classic foes:
“When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!)
“Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man!
“To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC’s Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story.”
From there, the issue will feature a total of seven back-up stories, as handled by different creative teams and centering on different pairs of DC and Marvel mainstays, including:
- Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson
- Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage
- Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099
- Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher
- Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit
- Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle
- Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity.)
From there, Marvel will release their entry, Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 on April 15th – and for their lead story, the publisher made an admittedly surprising pick for its writer:
“The lead story where Spider-Man and Superman join forces will be written by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer in his first full-length Marvel Comics story, and drawn by one of Marvel’s most acclaimed artists, Pepe Larraz.
“In addition, the one-shot will feature various bonus stories by a monumental lineup of industry talent, each co-starring Marvel and DC characters, including a few surprises readers will be talking about for the next fifty years!”
“THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!”
In speaking to Marvel Comics in promotion of his new assignment, Meltzer beamed, “I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book.”
“Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready…”
Likewise, current Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski declared, “Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up!”
“I can’t wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time.”
And of course, what would a contemporary Marvel/DC crossover be without a generous offering of back-up stories, the offerings of which this time around include:
- In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!
- Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO… but is their true foe an ally out of control?!
- SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman, and more!
- Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons’ clash with the HOBGOBLIN.
- Current AMAZING SPIDER-MAN scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!
- SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles’ legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!
As noted above, Superman/Spider-Man is currently slated to hit shelves on March 25th, with Spider-Man/Superman following soon thereafter on April 15th.
