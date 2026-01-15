News

Every Variant Cover For Marvel And DC’s ‘Superman/Spider-Man’ And ‘Spider-Man/Superman’ Crossovers

Superboy-Prime finds himself annoyed with Spider-Man's symbiote-side on Daniel Sampere's variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

As with the last time we provided a cover round-up for a Marvel/DC crossover, more so than an actual news stories, the following article aims to serve as a one-stop shop for those readers out there – especially our fellow variant cover collectors – interested in grabbing a copy or two of the Big Two’s upcoming Superman and Spider-Man led team-up books.

The Man of Steel and the Spectacular Spider-Man go out on patrol on Jim Lee’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

RELATED: ‘Absolute Batman’ Leads DC Holiday Sales Sweep, Marvel Makes Lone Appearance With ‘Ultimate Spider-Man’

Being green-lit in celebration of the 450th anniversary of Marvel and DC’s first ever intracompany meeting in 2026 Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1, the Man of Steel’s second-ever dance with the web-slinger will play out across two giant-sized issues dropping on staggered release schedules, one apiece from each publisher as seem with Deadpool/Batman and Batman/Deadpool.

The Man of Steel reunites with the Wall-crawler on Dan Mora’s standard cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

First up will be DC’s Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1, which hits shelves on March 25th and is led by a Mark Waid-written, Jorge Jiménez-illustrated story featuring the two heroes going up against a like amount of their classic foes:

“When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!)

A streak of red and a flurry of webs bring hope to the New York skyline on Rafael Albuquerque’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

“Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man!

“To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC’s Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story.”

Spidey and Supes take on their arch-nemeses on Mikel Janin’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

From there, the issue will feature a total of seven back-up stories, as handled by different creative teams and centering on different pairs of DC and Marvel mainstays, including:

Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson

Silk and Supergirl find themselves in a sticky situation on Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage

The Red Son attempts to put an end to Spider-Hulk’s rampage on Dave Johnson’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099

Clark Kent and Peter Parker take their black suits out for a spin on Gabrielle Dell Otto’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher

Power Girl and Black Cat strut their stuff on David Talaski’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit

Superboy-Prime finds himself annoyed with Spider-Man’s symbiote-side on Daniel Sampere’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle

Big Blue and New York’s Friendly Neighborhood web-slinger catch some air on Clayton Crain’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity.)

An older Clark Kent still finds time to team-up with Peter Parker on David Nakayama’s variant cover to Superman/Spider-Man Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC/Marvel

From there, Marvel will release their entry, Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 on April 15th – and for their lead story, the publisher made an admittedly surprising pick for its writer:

“The lead story where Spider-Man and Superman join forces will be written by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer in his first full-length Marvel Comics story, and drawn by one of Marvel’s most acclaimed artists, Pepe Larraz.

Superman gives Spider-Man a tour of Metropolis on Pepe Larraz’s standard cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

“In addition, the one-shot will feature various bonus stories by a monumental lineup of industry talent, each co-starring Marvel and DC characters, including a few surprises readers will be talking about for the next fifty years!”

“THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY! Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!”

The Web-Head and The Last Son of Krypton dash through Metropolis on Ryan Stegman’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

In speaking to Marvel Comics in promotion of his new assignment, Meltzer beamed, “I’ve been waiting fifty years to write this book.”

“Superman and Spider-Man have affected me more than most real people. I carry them with me everywhere — and our story cuts to the core of what it means to be a good person. I’m honored that Nick Lowe and everyone at Marvel even asked. Just wait until you see Pepe’s work. Get your capes and web-shooters ready…”

Superman and Spider-Man tangle with Bloodsport and Cardiac on Mark Bagley’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

Likewise, current Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski declared, “Everyone here at Marvel is excited to be re-teaming with our friends at DC for another colossal crossover, this time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our two icons, Spider-Man and Superman, first teaming up!”

Cyborg-Superman mistakes a recovering Spider-Man for a worthy foe on Erik Larsen’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

“I can’t wait for fans of every generation to read these spectacular stories that our titanic talent are telling, featuring all-new, easily accessible stories about the ever-growing Spider-Man and Superman families meeting for the first time.”

Jon Kent gives some superheroing advice to Miles Morales on Jerome Opeña’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

And of course, what would a contemporary Marvel/DC crossover be without a generous offering of back-up stories, the offerings of which this time around include:

In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Superman offers some back-up to Spider-Man Noir on Marcos Martin’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO… but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

Kal-El and Peter Parker patrol the skies on Greg Capullo’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman, and more!

Jane Foster, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Spider-Man stand united on Russell Dauterman’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons’ clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Steel and Thor are ready to hammer out their issues on Walt Simonson’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

Current AMAZING SPIDER-MAN scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

Supergirl and Spider-Gwen bring a little color to the crime-fighting game on Peach Momoko’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles’ legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

Miles Morales makes the acquaintance of Superman on Sara Pichelli’s variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

As noted above, Superman/Spider-Man is currently slated to hit shelves on March 25th, with Spider-Man/Superman following soon thereafter on April 15th.

The Superfamily joins the web-slinger and his Web Warriors on Kaare Andrew’s foil variant cover to Spider-Man/Superman Vol. 1 #1 (2026), Marvel Comics/DC

NEXT: DC Dominate 2025 Comic Book Sales, Marvel Makes Only Leaderboard Appearance Thanks To ‘Deadpool/Batman’