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Reportedly Gotham Knights Developers Were Hit with Layoffs

Credit: Gotham Knights Developers Reportedly Hit with Layoffs Warner Bros. Montreal Games

The past few years have seen several layoffs and studio closures, and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Reportedly, Gotham Knights developers were hit with layoffs, according to LinkedIn profiles of former WB Games Montréal Inc. employees.

Nightwing, Gotham Knights (2022) Warner Bros. Montreal Games

Founded as a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Games in 2010, WB Games Montreal is best known for developing 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins and 2022’s Gotham Knights action-RPG.

The former employees have confirmed their exit with WBGM as of Friday, March 13, 2026, via LinkedIn, updating their profile with #OpenToWork.

According to Eurogamer, Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed the layoffs, but given the trend of layoffs and closures, it would be no surprise if WBGM followed suit.

Batgirl, Gotham Knights (2022) Warner Bros. Montreal Games

The three members who have left the studio are Ceri Young, a former Associate Narrative Director, Camille Olivier Paquette, a former Level Designer on Gotham Knights; and Nicolas Pereira-Poisson, a former Associate Producer. And while none of the posts share the reason for their departure, Pereira-Poisson’s post does state that he was “affected by layoffs.”

Last year, the media giant reported a disappointing 2024 thanks to falling revenue that can be attributed to the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and MultiVersus.

However, even with those failures, one game that received a lot of success was their 2023 Hogwarts Legacy title. Rumors have also circulated that a sequel is in the works; however, a major expansion for the first game was canceled last year, so who knows if it’s true.

Robin, Gotham Knights (2022) Warner Bros. Montreal Games

Many believe that Paramount Skydance officially acquiring WBGM’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, was the big reason for the layoffs, with co-CEO Ted Sarandos saying that the deal will be “dependent on a lot of cost-cutting.” According to Sarandos, WB’s highest costs right now are production staff, and Paramount is planning “cuts in excess of $16 billion.”

With several flops in the gaming industry, as well as canceled titles and expansions, the future of WBGM is unclear. If you want to keep up with the latest video game news, keep checking back here for the latest information.