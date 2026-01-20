Movies•News

‘The Last Rodeo’ Star Neal McDonough And Angel Studios Finalize First‑Look Deal For Three Feature Films

Angel Studios has announced a new first‑look partnership with The McDonough Company, the production banner founded by Neal and wife, Ruvé McDonough.

The agreement, confirmed in a January 13th press release, secures Angel’s first consideration on three upcoming feature films currently in development at the McDonough Company. The deal formalizes and expands a creative relationship that has already produced several successful collaborations.

The partnership follows the team’s work on The Last Rodeo, The Shift, and Homestead, the latter of which is currently one of the most‑watched titles on the Angel streaming platform. According to both Angel and industry reporting, the new agreement is described as a long‑term, strategic partnership, signaling a deeper alignment between the studio and the McDonoughs’ production efforts.

Angel will have priority access to a slate of films being developed by The McDonough Company. Among the projects included is an anticipated film that reunites the actor with director Jon Avnet and Mykelti Williamson, who previously worked with him on Last Rodeo.

The trio’s earlier collaboration was noted for its strong audience reception, and the reunion is expected to be a key component of the upcoming slate. Angel emphasized that the partnership reflects its ongoing commitment to values‑driven storytelling supported by its large grassroots community.

The studio, guided by more than two million Angel Guild members, has increasingly positioned itself as a home for independent, audience‑backed productions that aim to compete with traditional Hollywood pipelines.

For Neal McDonough, the deal represents a continuation of his recent shift toward producing and starring in projects that align with his creative priorities. “The McDonough Company is focused on family, faith, and celebrating freedom,” said the Homestead star.

“Partnering with a company that aligns with our passion for sharing positive, powerful stories is a dream come true for Ruvé and me, and Angel continues to be a perfect match,” he continued.

Coverage, including by Deadline, highlights that the three‑picture deal marks a significant step for both parties as Angel continues expanding its theatrical ambitions and the McDonough Company builds out its production slate. No release dates or additional project details have been announced, but further information is expected as development progresses.

The partnership underscores a growing trend of independent studios forming long‑term alliances with established talent to create alternative production pipelines. With three films already in motion and a proven track record between them, Angel and McDonough appear poised to continue building on their shared momentum.

If The Last Rodeo was McDonough digging his boots further into the Angel universe, this new agreement is him planting a flag and saying, “Yep, I’m home.”

