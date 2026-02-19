News

Todd Howard Gives Major Elder Scrolls 6 Update: “We’re Coming Back to That Classic Style”

Credit: Todd Howard Gives Major Elder Scrolls 6 Update, Skyrim (2011) Bethesda

During an interview with Kinda Funny Gamescast, Todd Howard gives a major Elder Scrolls 6 update, saying that the game will return to the “classic style” that fans know from Bethesda.

Elder Scrolls 6 was first announced back at E3 in 2018, and Howard has admitted that he wished he hadn’t announced it so early. Along with the reveal, the game also had a cinematic trailer that gave away very little about the game. And unfortunately, it’s still the only official promotional material about the game.

Still, it’s exciting to hear that they’re returning to Bethesda’s classic form after taking “creative detour[s]” with Starfield and Fallout 76.

According to Howard, “We do have a certain style that we like and that our fans like that we want to get better and better at. I think in some ways Fallout 76 and Starfield are a little bit of a creative detour from that classic Elder Scrolls, Fallout [game].”

“And as we come back to Elder Scrolls 6 that we’re doing now, we’re coming back to that classic style that we’ve missed, that we know really, really well.”

Howard mentioned that he currently spends most of his time on Elder Scrolls 6, as do most of the studio developers, which includes more than 250 people. Luckily, he pointed out that “the majority of people who made Skyrim are still here” at the studio, who are helping the next installment return to its roots. He also said that there are enough fresh faces, as well as veterans, to create new, unique ideas while sticking to what they know.

During the interview, Howard also revealed that Elder Scrolls 6 will use Creation Engine 3. The studio apparently has spent the last several years improving Creation Engine 2, which was behind Starfield, to bring it up to Creation Engine 3, which will power “Elder Scrolls 6 and beyond.”

The wait has been long, and unfortunately, fans have been warned that the game is “still a long way off.” It was also teased that the game might shadow drop, something he alluded to as well with Kinda Funny again. He also confirmed that they’re “able to play it, we’re about to pass a big milestone internally, the majority of the studio is on the game, and some of our partners.”

While the wait will be agonizing, it should be worth it with the amount of time and effort going into the project. Want to keep up with the latest gaming news? Then keep checking back here for more information.