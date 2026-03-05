News

Meagan Good Celebrates One Year With Husband Jonathan Majors: “He’s the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me Outside of Jesus”

Jonathan Majors and his wife Meagan Good speak about their marriage on the Tamron Hall Show in September 2025, via YouTube

Second chances are a rare gift in Hollywood, which is why Meagan Good’s unwavering loyalty to Jonathan Majors during and after his highly publicized legal quagmire reads like something out of a movie. The Think Like A Man star started dating Majors in May 2023, right in the heart of his trial for the alleged assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, but the two never made their relationship a secret. They went on to tie the knot on March 18, 2025, nearly a year after Majors’ conviction, and Good’s latest comments suggest that she has absolutely no doubt about their future as she praised her husband’s looming career comeback.

Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is unable to accept his defeat in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Marvel Entertainment

In anticipation of their one-year anniversary, Meagan Good spoke to a TMZ reporter, praising their marriage during which Good admitted that their relationship had seen mutual support and that Majors had also helped her rebuild as much as she did for him. When asked to describe the Creed III star, Good said, “He is the best thing that ever happened to me outside of Jesus and having great family.”

These latest comments are consistent with her confession in a July 2024 interview with People, when she said staying with him was her ultimate choice, as Majors, on his part, encouraged her to end the relationship with him prematurely, fearing the blowback his PR situation would have on her. According to Good, she and Majors had an instant chemistry when they first met at an Ebony Magazine event, although they didn’t get into a relationship until after their second meeting four months later.

When they started dating, Meagan Good (44) had just finalized her divorce after being married for nearly a decade to Seventh Day Adventist pastor and Producer DeVon Franklin. Regarding the public opinion of their relationship, Good expressed her readiness to stand by Majors, “The only thing, which I have been more sensitive about now, is that there will be critiques like when Jonathan and I are on the carpet. I am not bothered by it, but a part of me wants to protect him.”

In the 2024 interview, Meagan Good was also quick to point out that she doesn’t condone domestic violence in any form, although she refused to expound on it. Her comment is especially sensitive because accusations of violence were at the center of Majors’ legal issues, which started on the night of March 25, 2023, when he was arrested and charged with assault and harassment in New York after the domestic dispute incident that spilled onto the streets.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at a cultural event in Conakry, Guinea, to receive their citizenship in January 2026, Rolling Stone Africa via YouTube

Despite Jonathan Majors’s lawyer producing several text messages from the alleged victim seemingly absolving Majors of any wrongdoing and even video evidence showing her at a party, seemingly uninjured, moments after the altercation, the dominoes started falling for Majors. On April 18, 2023, Majors was dropped by both his talent manager and public relations management firm, leaving his lawyer’s husband to act as his publicist.

The very next day, Variety reported that more alleged victims of abuse by Majors had come forward nd were cooperating with the DA’s office, effectively painting the grimmest image of the actor yet. The woman in question, later identified as his then girlfriend (British dancer and movement coach Grace Jabbari), then filed a lawsuit against Majors, citing a pattern of abuse throughout their relationship, which started after they met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) gets to work on his new TVA duties in Loki Season 2 Episode 4 “Heart of the TVA” (2023), Marvel Entertainment

The financial impact was also instant as the US Army and the Texas Rangers MLB team immediately stopped all ads featuring Majors. All upcoming films that he was set to feature in were also cancelled, including the highly anticipated adaptation of The Man in my Basement and Lionsgate’s 48 Hours in Vegas.

By the time Majors got his day in court, he was Hollywood’s hottest potato, with all indications pointing to the possible termination of his $20 million deal with Disney that would have seen him become the big bad of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, playing multiple variants of Kang the Conqueror.

It was after his virtual appearance in court on May 9, 2023, that Meagan Good’s relationship with Jonathan Majors was made public. In her strongest show of support yet, Good accompanied Majors to his first physical appearance in the Manhattan court on June 20, a habit she kept up throughout the highly publicized trial until the final day of the hearing, when she broke into tears beside him as his lawyer delivered the closing remarks.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors pictured smiling in a photo gallery by People Magazine, July 10, 2024, via YouTube

The case ended on December 18, 2023, with Majors convicted for reckless assault in the third degree, as well as one harassment charge in the second degree. Disney immediately confirmed that it was dropping Majors from his lucrative contract.

Despite avoiding jail time in his April 8, 2024, sentencing, Majors still got a one-year probation that would see him take part in a mandatory 52-week domestic violence intervention program in LA, a violation of which would see him jailed for six months. The terms of his sentencing also meant that the actor couldn’t own a weapon.

To close that chapter of his life, Majors settled the lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend on terms Jabbari’s lawyers termed as “favorable.” In that same month, November 2024, he and Good announced their engagement, leading to their marriage in March 2025. During their very first interview after marriage, the couple announced their intention to start a family after launching their joint business venture, a chapter that has opened Majors’ route back to the studio in what could be one of the biggest comebacks in Hollywood’s modern era.

In her latest interview, Meagan Good told TMZ that Jonathan Majors was filming for a new role, which she didn’t expound on. THR has since confirmed that Jonathan Majors is set to lead the line in the upcoming Daily Wire film by Kyle Rankin, which is set to be produced by a collaboration of Ben Shapiro and Dallas Sonnier. Details about the title and plot are still scanty, but this will be Majors’ first studio engagement since his conviction. The film was reportedly already filming in South Carolina when Good gave her interview, which means it is likely the new role she spoke of.

Meagan Good describes meeting Jonathan Majors during an interview in July 2024, People via YouTube

While the role isn’t anything close to what Majors had in the MCU, it is a positive step for his career, which had essentially hit a wall after less than a decade in the spotlight. Majors (36), who graduated from Yale with a Master of Fine Arts in 2016, had his breakthrough role as Ken Jones in ABC’s When We Rise in 2016, although his rise to fame is largely linked to his performance in Joe Talbot’s 2019 hit film The Last Black Man In San Francisco.

While losing his MCU role would be every actor’s worst nightmare, Majors quickly branched to magazines and podcast appearances after the fallout, and a comeback seems to be on the table for him. Meagan Good suggested that she and Majors had plans to appear in a film together.