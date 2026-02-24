News

Fans Desperate for New Witcher 3 DLC Which Hopes to Bridge the Gap Between Wild Hunt and Witcher 4

Credit: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt RED, Screenshot via Steam

Rumors have been suggesting a new Witcher 3 DLC for a while. And even though the Wild Hunt is more than a decade old, it seems like the rumors might be true.

Recently, a Polish insider has teased more information about the potential upcoming DLC, causing the rumors to flourish. According to the source, the DLC will hopefully fill in the missing spots between Wild Hunt and the upcoming installment, Witcher 4, which will star Ciri instead of the well-known protagonist of the series, Geralt.

While the DLC has not been confirmed, fans are growing desperate for answers and more content in preperation of the next one in the series. Though it seems that CD Projekt RED is in no rush to give confirmation.

The rumor emerged in June 2025, hyping gamers for more content similar to the previous DLC, Blood and Wine, which offered hours of additional content.

However, instead of new areas, the insider claims the DLC will mostly reuse assets. While it would be interesting to explore new locations, it would be unrealistic to offer such a big update to an 11-year-old game while they’re focusing on the fourth installment. But this is still a great way to refresh players on familiar locations.

There are no gods here, only monsters ⚔️



We're thrilled to reveal the first look at #TheWitcherIV — our upcoming single-player open-world RPG. It marks the beginning of a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer.… pic.twitter.com/Xu3YleR2iv — The Witcher (@thewitcher) December 13, 2024

Now, fans are discussing the content possibilities, as well as who the main character could be in the DLC. Reddit users are curious to see if Ciri will become a in the unconfirmed DLC. This would be a great way to transition between the games; however, it’s more likely that Geralt will be the returning protagonist.

This would be a fantastic time to release a new Witcher 3 DLC. While it was released in 2015, it’s easily one of the best-selling RPGs of all time, with over 60 million copies sold. A DLC will provide a refresher on the mechanics, story, and world of Witcher, and could easily encourage new players to check the game out in preparation.

Hilarious Anti-Cheat Punishments The Witcher 3, CD Project Red, Screenshot via Steam

Plus, with such a drastic change between Geralt and Ciri, as well as the time passed between the two games, fans would love the background lore in a DLC. With the rumors suggesting that this will be the perfect way to bridge the gap between Wild Hunt and Witcher 4, there is never a better time for a new Witcher 3 DLC.

Keep checking back here for more information on your favorite games.