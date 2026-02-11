News

Is ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ The Next Big ‘Cozy Game’ Players Have Been Waiting For?

Credit: Is Pokémon Pokopia the Next Big Cozy Game, Pokemon Pokopia (2026), Nintendo

One of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry is turning away from the RPG genre to a simulator adventure in their next big release. But is Pokémon Pokopia the next big cozy game fans have been waiting for? Or is it just another duplicate?

With cozy games continuing to grow, it’s never been a more clever time to get into the genre. And the popular Nintendo franchise, Pokémon, just made the perfect entry to the genre with their upcoming title, Pokémon Pokopia.

Instead of the classic turn-based style RPG games that Pokémon is known for, this installment in the Pokémon franchise will feature cozy game mechanics and a charming story, like any other cozy sim.

The game follows a lost Ditto, who turns themself into their old trainer as a way of creating your character. From there, you’ll meet Professor Tangrowht, who walks you through the game, which is centered around meeting new Pokémon. While the game focuses on attracting new Pokémon, the style is unique, taking inspiration from Minecraft with it’s block-like-design.

Essentially, throughout the game, you’re building habitats that will attract Pokémon to start building and growing a community. Each Pokémon requires special needs in order to show up and be convinced to join. For instance, Charmander seems to require four patches of grass. But other Pokémon will require more complex requirements. For instance, Timburr, the Fighting Pokemon requires a boulder surrounded by grass to appear.

There are similarities to Animal Crossing, where you can interact and have a conversation with Pokémon who join your community. There’s even a multiplayer section so you can work together with friends to build a thriving community.

The game stays true to the “collecting” aspect of the franchise, but with its own unique twist that matches the cozy genre well. Along with the stunning atmosphere, the various tasks with attracting Pokemon, decorating and customizing the island, and learning new skills with each chore, the game features several common elements in the genre while offering a variety in story that will feel refreshing.

“When thinking about development of the game, [the team] started thinking about the cycles of the user’s motivation,” said Takuto Edagawa of Koeitecmo Games, Pokémon Pokopia Chief Director. “What the user wants to do, what they would want to start to do within the cycle. So, for example, filling up the Pokedex or creating more habitats, then that would create meeting more Pokémon.”

“Every single step in the game,” Edagawa continued, “The core of it is to be with the Pokémon, communicating with Pokémon. So wherever you go, there is always Pokémon… that is the largest difference compared to other [life sim] games.”

According to Edagawa, the game will offer about 40 hours of gameplay, depending on how fast players get through the story. However, after the credits roll, there will be more things players can do.

The game sounds like a perfect addition to the cozy genre without feeling redundant to other releases. The collecting portion and habitat management are a perfect direction that sticks to a calm experience, but with added challenges of learning what each Pokémon requires. This is also an exceptionally clever way to encourage more gamers to get into the franchise.

Build a Pokémon paradise in Pokémon Pokopia, releasing for #NintendoSwitch2 on Mar 5. pic.twitter.com/m3XFXFdqOu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 11, 2025

Pokémon Pokopia is scheduled to release on March 5, 2026, and will cost $70.