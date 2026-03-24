News

Post-Game Depression Is Real, New Reports Says

Credit: Post-Game Depression Is Real Unsplash

We’ve all felt that heart drop after finishing an amazing game. Some even go as far as avoiding the end missions so they can keep playing. And apparently, that’s normal, as reports say that post-game depression is real.

Post-game depression jumped back into the gaming conversation on March 19, when News-Medical reported on a new paper from researchers at SWPS University and the Stefan Batory Academy of Applied Sciences.

Gaming Set Up Unsplash

“It turns out that some people experience post-game depression (P-GD), a feeling of emptiness after completing an exceptionally immersive and emotionally charged game,” News-Medical reported.

After years of being overlooked, the paper argues that this strong feeling can actually be measured and should be taken seriously. Along with that, researchers created a new tool called the Post-Game Depression Scale, or P-GDS, which they describe as the first quantitative measure made specifically for this experience.

According to SWPS University, the study was built around two studies with 373 players in total.

“Researchers ultimately captured four aspects related to the phenomenon of post-game depression: game-related ruminations (intrusive thoughts about the plot); challenging end of experience, necessity of replaying the game; and media anhedonia (a loss of interest in other media products).”

Data from the paper shows that those four pieces became the backbone of the final 17-item scale. As a whole, these reactions point to the fact that finishing a game can disrupt the emotional state of a player beyond just disappointment and sadness.

An earlier paper published in 2023 found that players often describe the state that they’re in after playing as a mix of reminiscing, emotional attachment, and “media anhedonia,” where other games or shows do not hit the same way right after the ending. The study found that story-driven games and strong character bonds are the biggest factors.

Which is why RPGs are the biggest hitters for post-game depression.

Why RPGs Hit Harder

Post-Game Depression RPGS Unsplash

The studies highlight RPGs as the main genre behind post-game depression, and rightly so for the classic themes within these games. When a game asks for 40, 60, or 100 hours and gives you big emotional payoffs, the ending can land with a thud.

According to psychologist Kamil Janowicz, PhD, from the Center for Research on Personality Development at the Institute of Psychology, SWPS University, research shows that “gamers playing role-playing games (RPGs) are most susceptible to post-game depression.”

“It is in these games that players have the greatest influence on character development through their decisions, and build the strongest bonds with their characters,” Janowicz continues. “And the more engaging the game world and the closer the relationship with the character, the more difficult it is to return to reality once the game is over.”

The research also gave an interesting insight: “Individuals who experienced more intense sadness after finishing a game were more likely to exhibit a general tendency to dwell on events pessimistically,” News-Medical reported. “P-GD may therefore be the result of a general difficulty coping with emotions.”

Reddit Reactions

Emotional Gaming Set Up Unsplash

On March 24th, Reddit users started posting their reactions. Gamers seem to be in agreement that this is a real experience, with many shocked that researchers are “only naming this now.”

One commenter called the findings common sense, while another argued this feeling is closer to “post-media depression,” linking the same feelings with books, TV, and films.

Some comments are actually going against the findings, with one person saying, “I already have a thousand things to blame my depression on. I will not be adding gaming to that list.”

Another person took a different spin on the research, suggesting that “it’s less the end of the game causes depression, it’s that the thing that maybe helped you with your depression is over.” Many users agree that it may be just a “crash” after being on a “dopamine high.”

Either way you look at the situation, this is a really positive step toward acknowledging emotions that were previously ignored or pushed to the side. For those who have wandered around the house feeling off after finishing a game, you’re not alone.

While the paper acknowledged that the research is unfinished, this is a promising start. Finally, we have research that takes the player’s legitimate feelings and treats them like something worth studying, not mocking. However, the paper does not claim that finishing a game directly causes a mental health condition.