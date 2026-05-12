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Shift Up Will Self-Publish Stellar Blade 2 Instead of Sony

Credit: Self-Publish Stellar Blade 2, Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up, Steam

During the latest earnings report, Shift Up confirmed that they will self-publish Stellar Blade 2 instead of publishing through Sony.

The first game was published in April 2024 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive before getting a PC port 14 months later. But in a Q&A, Shift Up states that they’re going a different route and will publish the game themselves.

More Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up, Steam

“Development of the next Stellar Blade title is progressing smoothly, on track to meet our targeted quality standards,” they said. “Notably, starting with this next title, Shift Up will transition to a first-part service model.”

“This will allow us to lead marketing strategies that fully reflect the distinctive identity of the Stellar Blade IP, and we expect to communicate the unique appeal of its universe to players more directly and effectively.”

Enemy in Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up, Steam

According to the Q&A, Shift Up hopes to avoid an exclusive launch and the wait for ports, suggesting a multi-platform launch instead of waiting several months for ports. However, they didn’t specify their goals for formats, such as Xbox Series or Switch.

However, there have been hints that the original Stellar Blade might hit additional platforms, stating that it’s “actively exploring further platform expansion,” and reports suggest the studio might be working on a Switch 2 port.

Stellar Blade (2024), Shift Up, Steam

“Building on the strong fandom and evergreen IP status established by the first Stellar Blade, we are formulating an optimal go-to-market strategy designed to maximize sales and reach a broad global audience from day one.”

The first Stellar Blade was a hit, reaching 200,000 concurrent players on Steam at its peak. Fans are hoping for another amazing game with Stellar Blade 2. Currently, the second game is scheduled to release before 2027, though a date has not been set.