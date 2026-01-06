News

The Top 10 Bounding Into Comics Reports Of 2025

With the holidays over and hangovers (hopefully) nursed, it feels right to kick-off the first proper work day of 2026 by taking take stock of the developments, whether good, bad, or hilarious, that shaped our favorite mediums, hobbies, and franchises across the whole of 2025 – and what better way to do so than taking a look back at our own year in review?

So without further ado – From Marvel editorial’s continued insistence on dogsh*t, to Elon Musk’s faker gamer cred, to the King of the Hill revival’s off-putting animation style, allow us to present (in descending order) the Top 10 Most Read Bounding Into Comics Stories of 2025!

10) Marvel Comics Exec Editor Reflects On Captain America Hydra Reveal: “We Were Perhaps Under-Concerned About The Impact That This Moment Was Going To Have”

“If we were over-concerned about bringing back Bucky, we were perhaps under-concerned about the impact that this moment was going to have when it hit,” wrote Brevoort. “We knew it was going to cause controversy, that was pretty much the whole point. But fans went crazy, and not even just fans—this moment became the center of that culture wars, with any number of bad actors pointing at it as evidence of some manner of moral decay that had infected the entire industry.”

9) Former ‘X-Men ’97’ Showrunner Beau DeMayo Claims Disney Fired Him For Raising Concerns About “Egregious Prejudicial Conduct” From Marvel Studios: “The Things I Witnessed While Working At Marvel Were Beyond Wrong And Unethical”

Beginning by explaining that his recent absence had been the result of him taking time away to consult with his legal team, the former Moon Knight and Blade writer then declared that “these allegations of egregious misconduct are false”, their spread being the result of “a smear campaign designed to discredit my credibility in order to cover up egregious prejudicial

misconduct stretching from select crew members on X-Men ’97 all the way to the top of Marvel Studios.”

8) ‘Evangelion’ Rei Ayanami VA Believes “Invasive Species” Threaten Japan’s Cultural Identity: “Our Freedom Of Expression, Like Anime, Might All Be At Risk”

“We can’t afford to say things like ‘Whatever’ or ‘Nothing’s going to change,'” she argued. “We’re already at a point where that kind of attitude won’t cut it. If this keeps up, what makes Japan, Japan—our manners, behavior, skills, and even our freedom of expression, like anime— might all be at risk.”

7) Marvel Comics Exec Editor Pushes Back Against Fans, Says Publisher Has “Concluded Decisively That The Best Platonic Ideal Of Spider-Man Is One That Is Unattached”

“First off, the difference in sales between Ultimate Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man is relatively slim,” he argued, his assertion unfortunately true. “It’s not like Ultimate is doing twice or three times the business or anything. And secondly, I don’t think that the success of Ultimate at the moment is just down to Pete and MJ being married within it. I think it has a lot more to do with the quality of the work that Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto are producing.”

6) ‘Thunderbolts’ Writer Says NYC Heroes Like Spider-Man, Daredevil Absent From Climactic Sentry Fight Because Of “Void Space” Rules

Pressed on the absence of NYC’s larger hero community during a recent interview with ScreenRant, Pearson began his response by playfully asserting, “I’m going to take the fifth on that one. I haven’t looked at the map closely enough of where [The Void’s darkness] went. I’m not sure if it went to Bleecker Street [where Doctor Stranger’s Sanctum Santorum is located] yet. But I also think that the time of it is happening so much faster than you expect. That expansion and retraction of time is different.”

5) New ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer Unveils Julia Garner As Silver Surfer, And It’s As Bad As Everyone Feared

This sequence gives us our best look at Galactus’s anointed harbinger of doom, and she is objectively terrible. Garner, as the Surfer, has already been wiped out by a rogue wave before the premiere of a movie that’s experienced waning high hopes prior to the new trailer dropping. The visual effects, whether they are or not, look unfinished, which leaves Garner resembling either a figurine wrapped in tin foil or more of a hood ornament than The Rocketeer.

4) Asmongold Calls Out Elon Musk, Says He’ll Stream To Twitter/X “For An Entire Year Straight” If Tesla CEO Can Prove He Personally Leveled-Up His Top Ranking ‘Path Of Exile 2’ Account

After issuing this challenge, Asmongold further questioned to his followers, “I don’t know why Elon Musk did this. Well, I do know why, it’s an ego thing, right? But I don’t think that it’s the right decision to make, and I think it was stupid for him to have done this. The fact is that people respect authenticity more than they respect success. I don’t think there’s anybody that really gives that much of a s–t about being really good at video games.”

3) Kevin Smith Knows He “Can’t Drop The Ball” On ‘Dogma 2’ Because Original Is “One Of The Last F–king Movies I Ever Made That’s Beloved Across The Boards”

“All the tenets of the fake that are on display, it’s a fairly reverent movie,” said the director. “I don’t have those same beliefs anymore, like the movie says. I have some good ideas, but that belief structure doesn’t exist, so I won’t be able to bring the same story to it that I did the first time, let alone the same reason for being. That movie exists as an expression of faith. That was my idea of like, ‘This is how cool Sunday service could be.’ It’s like, church with anal jokes in it.”

2) Japanese Shrine Featured In ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ Announces Full Tourism Ban After An “Unacceptable Act Of Disrespect Was Committed By Foreigners”

“Defacing a shrine is absolutely unacceptable,” said Ishiba. “Such actions are nothing less than an insult to the nation.”

“When we deployed the Self-Defense Forces to Samawah, Iraq, we asked them to learn about Islamic customs beforehand,” Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishida recalled. “It is only natural to show respect for a country’s culture and religion. If disrespectful acts occur, it is important to speak out and make it clear that we will not tolerate them.”

1) ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Boss Says It’s “Impossible” To Recreate Original’s Animation Style Because Tools “Don’t Exist Anymore”

“I admit it does look different and maybe jarring to some people,” said showrunner Saladin K. Patterson. “I just want to put out there that even though it’s updated, we still went and tried to give it an age old look, to make it feel more like the color palette and the landscape of the original, more so than other shows. We certainly went through a lot of back and forth with the background designers and things like that, to make our colors feel closer to what they felt in the original and the tones and things the most that we could.”

