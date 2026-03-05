News

Ubisoft Confirms Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Is in the Works

Credit: Ubisoft Confirms Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced Assassin's Creed Black Flag (2013), Ubisoft, Screenshot via Steam

It’s a big day for Assassin’s Creed fans. Along with upcoming projects, like Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced is in the works. And the first piece of concept art has finally dropped.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag, Ubisoft

The long-awaited remake has been rumored for years, and the company has finally confirmed it, making Black Flag the first Assassin’s Creed remake in the franchise. The news was confirmed in a blog post by newly-appointed head of content Jean Guesdon, where he discussed rumors around the future of Assassin’s Creed.

“Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: ‘Nothing is true. Everything is permitted,'” Ubisoft wrote. “Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the hosizon.”

The remake’s official name is Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced and was first spotted last December when it popped up via a European ratings board listing. The sighting caused internal leaks that pointed to the project’s existance as well as mass speculation amonst fans.

Now that the dust has settled, are you happy with how 🏴‍☠️ Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced 🏴‍☠️ being confirmed / announced through an artwork on a website article?



Or do you consider this like a teaser / soft announcement hoping for a full announcement coming up later? pic.twitter.com/A11OEUTcCT — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) March 5, 2026

According to Polygon, along with getting spoiled of the project, fans noticed that the game was rated PEGI 18 (not suitable for players under 18) due to violence, bad language, and in-game purchases. While the original Black Flag was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox One and didn’t include in-game purchases, the most recent installmant in the franchise, Shadows, offers cosmetics for sale with in-game currency. Fans have been speuclating that Ubisoft will continue this trend in the remake.

Previous reports mentioned that the remake will be a substantial remake of the title, with visual and gameplay upgrades that see the game closer in quality to last year’s Shadows. Along with that, new story content is said to be added to flesh out more oof hero Edward Kenway’s life.

Are you excited for the remake? Keep checking back here to stay informed with your favorite franchises.