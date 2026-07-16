Tabletop Games And RPGS

New Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game Reveals New Gameplay, Set for 2027

Credit: Cyberpunk 2077: The Game Board Game Fund Me Go On Board

While Cyberpunk 2077 has been out for almost six years now, it’s still one of the most beloved games to date. Though it might have had a rocky launch, it’s come a long way, still living up to the hype as if it came out this year. Thankfully, the story is far from over, with the new Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game hopefully launching in 2027.

In a recent YouTube video released by publisher Go On Board, the company shared an in-depth, eight-minute unboxing video of the game to show what’s all included. And boy, are fans excited for this one.

The video breaks down what’s included for all crowdfunding pledges, including all gameplay expansions: Phantom Liberty, Trauma Team, Edgerunners, and Johnny Silverhand & NCPD. The box also includes the Terrain Pack visual upgrade, the Stretch Goals box, plus their associated mission cards, character boards, room tiles, unpainted miniatures, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Board Game, YouTube Go On Board

And for those who don’t want to miss out on all these amazing items, the late-pledge window has been extended to July 20th, so make sure you get it now before it’s too late.

The description reads: “Visit Night City in this fast-paced, cooperative, story-driven tactical action game. Take on the role of V, Panam, Jackie, or Judy. Hit the Major Leagues, become a legendary edgerunner, and cross the boundary between oblivion and immortality.”

More Cyberpunk 2077 The Board Game, YouTube Go On Board

It’s perfect for 1 to 4 players, for those ages 16 or up, and it takes approximately an hour to an hour and a half to finish. Though the description boasts that over 42 hours of gameplay “in story-driven Campaign” is available, plus an “endless Afterlife mode.”