Tabletop Games And RPGS

‘Disney Lorcana’ Saw Notable Sales Drop In 2025 As Customers “With A Primary Interest In Investment” Finally Over “Initial Hype”

Darkwing Duck's evil shadow takes a chainsaw to his icy surroundings via Negaduck, Evil Doppelganger (Card #115), Disney Lorcana - Winterspell (2025), Ravensburger. Art by Julian del Rey.

In falling significantly behind the likes of Magic: The Gathering and One Piece in the fight for TCG dominance, developer Ravensburger has reported a significant drop in their sales of Disney Lorcana products, which they primarily attribute to the gradual wearing-off of the game’s “initial hype”.

The Gargoyles’ biology proves no match for technology via David Xanatos, Steel Clan Leader (Card #184), Disney Lorcana – Fabled (2025), Ravensburger. Art by Renato Roldan/Amanda Duarte.

RELATED: Disney Blacklists Artist James C Mulligan After Confirming He Used AI For ‘Disney Lorcana’ Card Art

Debuting at the end of 2023 and enjoying a sharp rise in popularity across 2024, Lorcana‘s touching back down to Earth was confirmed by Ravensburger by way of their 2025 year-end review, which the Germany-based board game developer published to their official website on January 27th.

Breaking the unfortunate news that “after two years of exceptionally strong growth, the Ravensburger Group’s sales declined by 5.9% in the 2025 financial year,” the company attributed this drop-off to two factors: That “the international market environment is currently undergoing fundamental changes [including] trade barriers, technological upheavals, changing consumer behavior, and increasing global competition”, and a fading interest in Lorcana.

Roxanne finds herself the center of Max’s affections via Roxanne, Powerline Fan (Card #019), Disney Lorcana – Fabled (2025), Ravensburger. Art by Carlos Ruiz.

Addressing the former situation, the company explained, “Despite global challenges, international toy markets showed positive developments, particularly driven by a growth in purchases for families and adults.”

“2D puzzles for adults and card games benefited significantly from this trend,” they noted. “Susanne Knoche, CSO of Ravensburger, was particularly pleased with the development of the core business in two regions: ‘Despite adverse trading conditions, such as numerous new customs regulations, we were able to achieve above-average growth of 11% in the USA and Canada. We also saw strong results in Eastern Europe (Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia) with an increase of 12%.’

Demona unleashes the power of the Grimorum Arcanorum via Demona, Scourge of the Wyvern Clan (Card #055), Disney Lorcana – Whispers in the Well (2025), Ravensburger. Art by Leonardo Giammichele.

RELATED: If You Think ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Is Turning To “Slop,” Its Head Designer Thinks You Might Be A Fascist

Turning to the latter, Ravensburger then asserted, “Following an extremely successful launch phase, the trading card game Disney Lorcana TCG saw a drop in sales.”

“After the initial hype, demand has normalized at a high level. Those joining the brand with a primary interest in investment have since withdrawn, while the game continues to enjoy growing popularity among its core target group of players and collectors.”

Nani offers some surfing advice via Nani, Caring Sister (Card #019), Disney Lorcana – Azurite Sea (2024), Ravensburger. Art by Carmine Pucci.

But despite this slight stall out, the developer expressed a pointed optimism towards the game’s future efforts, telling investors both that “The card sets released in the second half of the year were sell-outs, and the number of players continues to grow.” and “The many ‘Organized Play Events’ offered in specialized hobby and game stores also contribute to this growth.”

“From its debut in 2023, Disney Lorcana has developed into a sustainable business segment and therefore a long-term pillar of the Ravensburger product portfolio. The company continues to expand the realm with new products such as puzzles and books. Beginning with Set 12, which will launch in May 2026, fans can also look forward to the first Pixar characters, including those from the animated film Toy Story.”

Helen Parr suits up once more via Mrs. Incredible, Super Stretchy (Card #049), Disney Lorcana – Wilds Unknown (2026), Ravensburger.

The next Disney Lorcana set, Winterspell, is currently on track to hit shelves on February 20th.

NEXT: Hasbro Sued For Lying To Investors, New Lawsuit Claims Recent Stock Prices Were “Artificially Inflated” By “Overprinting ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Cards”