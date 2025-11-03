Toho’s First Teaser Reveals The Title Of The Sequel To ‘Godzilla Minus One’

Godzilla rejuvenates after a spicy meatball for more action and carnage in Godzilla Minus One (2023), Toho Co. Ltd

Depending on when you read this, Godzilla Day will be in full swing and the Godzilla Fest festivities will be winding down, if not wrapped up. Nevertheless, there is major news coming out of the event concerning the anticipated follow-up to Godzilla Minus One.

A menacing Godzilla walks through the streets of Tokyo in Godzilla Minus One (2023), Toho Co., Ltd

Through its official Godzilla social media accounts, Toho has given us the first concrete update on the project since the wheels were set in motion. In a teaser set to portentous music and showing only the outline of a title card underwater, the studio revealed the title is Godzilla -0.0 (or Godzilla Minus Zero).

That’s an odd title at first glance, but it’s a natural progression for this universe. The emergence of Godzilla placed Japan in a “negative state” that justifies and sums up Minus One’s call sign, so a reconstructed, reemerging, and hopefully prepared Japan can only move up numerically.

Production is ongoing and Toho is pretty good at keeping a tight lid on details. Recall that, during the buildup to Minus One’s announcement and filming, most of us were in the dark about the film. Early teases such as a clock stuck at a certain time left the impression that something was up Toho’s sleeve, but it took a few more breadcrumbs to know for sure they had a movie planned.

Godzilla will probably be back (no duh, obviously), regenerated and maybe more powerful, but other than that, we can only speculate what is going to happen. There is nothing so far that indicates another monster will appear, but the title has us wondering. “Zero” has significance to one of Godzilla’s most infamous foes, after all.

Ghidorah keeps cool in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Legendary Pictures

Minus Zero was announced last year with the big news Takashi Yamazaki was returning to direct, write, and supervise the visual effects. His effort won Godzilla his first Oscar, so that one was a no-brainer. It became clear months later that he and Toho were working on a direct sequel that takes place shortly after Minus One, give or take a few years.

They have taken some huge swings in this still young Reiwa Period, but Minus One was the second homerun behind Shin Godzilla, and Minus Zero is the first live-action direct sequel in this era. It’s slated for release sometime in 2026.

