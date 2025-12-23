TV Shows

Captain Atom Reportedly Recruited For ‘Creature Commandos’ Season 2 – And He Might Be The Actual DC Comics Version

Captain Atom unleashes his nuclear rage against the Man of Steel on Sean Ikaakse's variant cover to DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC

With Superman having stuck its landing and Supergirl currently in post-production, a new report suggests James Gunn is starting to prepare for the Creature Commandos next DCU sortie, beginning with the recruitment of Captain Atom to the animated series’ Season 2 cast – and it might sound crazy, but there exists a non-zero possibility that he’ll be the actual comic book incarnation of the Charlton Comics transplant.

Captain Atom recounts his history in DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC. Words by Joshua Williamson, art by Sean Ikaakse, Patricia Mulvihill, and Dave Sharpe.

RELATED: James Gunn Says ‘Supergirl’ Is “A Rock And Roll” Take On Girl Of Steel: “Really More Of An Anti-Hero Story”

Word of the nuclear-powered, Dilusteel-coated US Air Force officer’s deployment to Creature Commandos‘ front lines was first broken via a December 21st exclusive from Nexus Point News, who reported that per their alleged insider sources, “one major character that will be featured in this upcoming season is Captain Atom.”

Unfortunately for the curious, said sources were unable to provide much in the way of details, telling the outlet, “The nature of his role is currently unknown, but he is set to be a recurring character in this upcoming season,” they were able to reveal that “the version that will appear in the series is Nathaniel Adam iteration of the character which debuted in [DC’s] Captain Atom #1 in 1987 and was created by Cary Bates and Pat Broderick.”

Captain Atom delivers a nuclear beatdown to the Man of Steel in DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC. Words by Joshua Williamson, art by Sean Ikaakse, Patricia Mulvihill, and Dave Sharpe.

Here’s where things get interesting, as though Nexus Points News’ reporting has yet to receive any official confirmation, the next day saw Gunn excitedly sharing the Jorge Corona and Sarah Stern-illustrated main cover to the recent DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom Vol. 1 #1 one-shot.

Now, while many a tweet and article will be written about the tinfoil hat-charged implications that can be read into Gunn’s sharing of the cover, especially in regards to the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, the same treatment will unlikely be given to the book’s actual contents, which actually make the social media post all the more interesting.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) via Instagram

RELATED: James Gunn’s ‘Creature Commandos’ Puts Modern Audience Spin On Comic Book Canon, Turns Sons Of Themyscira From Tribe Of Exiled Amazon Men Into Anti-Woke Militia

As the inspiration for Watchmen‘s Dr. Manhattan explains to the Man of Steel in the final moments of their match-up, all the while actively staring down the possibility, whenever Captain Atom is forcibly overloaded with energy to the point of going nuclear, the subsequent explosion will also result in his forced and uncontrolled teleportation to a random location.

And far from just locations within his current universal surroundings, Captain Atom is liable to pop-up anywhere across the entirety of time and space, with past destinations including a potential future where the heroes failed to stop the events of Infinite Crisis and the universe of DC’s WildStorm imprint.

Captain Atom receives a WildStorm welcome from Mister Majestic in Captain Atom: Armageddon Vol. 1 #1 (2005), DC. Words by Wil Pfeifer, art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, Sandra Hope, Randy Mayor, and Rob Leigh.

Unfortunately for the good Captain, the universe-threatening stakes of the ongoing DC K.O. event has him facing a Superman with his head in the game, and thus one who ultimately chooses to go for a decisive victory-by-nuclear-reaction.

And to bring it back to the DCU, as of this article’s publication Captain Atom has not yet rematerialized, nor has he been explicitly confirmed for any post-DC K.O. appearances, his person even being absent from the solicited cover for Justice League Unlimited Vol. 1 #17.

Superman forcefully ejects Captain Atom from the Omega Heart Tournament in DC K.O.: Superman vs. Captain Atom Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC. Words by Joshua Williamson, art by Sean Ikaakse, Patricia Mulvihill, and Dave Sharpe.

To be fair, all of this could turn out to be a complete nothing burger. After all, not only is Gunn a noted comic book reader, there also still exists the possibility that Captain Atom could pop back up between now and the official reveal of Creature Commandos Season 2.

Until then, it’s a fun thing to speculate about – and on the very, very miniscule off chance that we happen to be on to something, hey, that’d be pretty cool.

NEXT: Guillermo del Toro Opens Up About His Shelved ‘Justice League Dark’ Film, Reveals Deadman Casting And DCEU Cameo