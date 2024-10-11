Fans’ Love For Michael Dorn’s Lt. Worf In ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ A Huge Surprise He Didn’t See Coming

Michael Dorn on setting Star Trek records, Embracing Worf on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, via YouTube

Michael Dorn’s portrayal of Lt. Worf, the culturally conflicted Klingon from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has long been a cornerstone of the Star Trek franchise since the lights turned off for both shows.

While Klingons had been introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series as antagonists, Dorn’s Worf shifted that narrative, becoming one of the franchise’s most recognizable and respected characters. Despite this, Dorn himself didn’t immediately realize how much fans resonated with his portrayal.

Lt. Worf (Michael Dorn) in Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 2 Episode 20 “The Emissary” (1990), Paramount Television

Realizing Worf’s Popularity

In a recent interview on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Dorn reflected on his journey as the alien emissary. There he talked about the moment he finally understood how significant his character had become. He shared that it wasn’t until he joined Deep Space Nine in its fourth season, a year after The Next Generation ended, that it became clear to him.

Dorn stated, “That the producers and the fans were in sync, that this character is worth the trouble. I’m a pretty good negotiator and they don’t like that. He was worth the trouble to bring him back to help with Deep Space Nine, to add to that show so that they could go for their seven years.” It was during this time that he realized how important Worf was, both to the fans and the creators.

Lt. Worf (Michael Dorn) in Star Trek: The Next Generation Season 4 Episode 1 and 2 “The Way of the Warrior” (1995), CBS

Worf’s Evolution from Security Officer to Leading Figure

Dorn’s surprise at Worf’s popularity makes sense when considering his character’s evolution. Initially introduced as a security officer on the USS Enterprise-D, Worf became one of the first Klingons to be portrayed in a positive light. Over time, he grew into a complex figure, grappling with his identity as both a Klingon and a Starfleet officer. In between that are the struggles of being a single father and the consequences of being absent from his son’s life.

His appearance on Deep Space Nine cemented his place in the franchise by giving him a more prominent role, which in the process solidified his popularity among fans. By the time Dorn joined Deep Space Nine, TNG already had crossovers with other characters, including Colm Meaney’s Miles O’Brien. But Dorn’s Worf was a unique addition, bringing a beloved character from The Next Generation to a new audience. The decision to bring Worf into the fold underscored how essential the Klingon had become to the Star Trek universe. As Dorn explained, “At that point, I went, ‘Ok, there’s something there, whatever that is.’”

Source: Star Trek: Mirror War: Sisko #1

Worf’s Legacy and Continued Popularity

During his time on Deep Space Nine, Dorn continued to play Worf in Star Trek films, including First Contact and Insurrection. His return in Picard Season 3 showed a more mellow Worf, signaling the character’s growth over the years. Dorn’s extensive portrayal of Worf has earned him the distinction of appearing in more Star Trek episodes than any other actor.

In a franchise filled with iconic characters, Worf stands out not just for his place in Star Trek history, but for the cultural significance of seeing a Klingon evolve into a multifaceted and respected protagonist.

You can check out the entire interview below: