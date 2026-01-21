TV Shows

Games Workshop Confirms Henry Cavill’s ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series “Still In Development”, Will Leave Amazon “To Manage Their Own Businesses”

Marneus Calgar throws himself into the heat of battle in James Stokoe's variant cover to Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar Vol 1 #2 (2020), Marvel Comics

Despite maintaining relative radio silence on its existence in the three years since its initial announcement, Games Workshop has assured fans that their highly-anticipated, Henry Cavill-led Warhammer 40K television series is still in development over at Amazon.

An Ultramarine Sergeant stomps out a Xeno for the glory of the God-Emperor on Games Workshop’s variant cover to Warhammer 40,000: Marneus Calgar Vol. 1 #3 (2020), Marvel Comics

Officially greenlit in December 2022 and set to feature the former Superman actor as both an executive producer and its lead actor, Amazon’s live-action take on the Imperium of Man’s famous Space Marines has been slow to deploy, with Games Workshop having just “agreed on creative guidelines and reached a final agreement with Amazon” for the series in December 2024.

Celebrating the development via his personal Instagram account, Cavill beamed, “Together, we’ve been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop.”

“That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret,” he added. “Watch this space, though – more to come in time!”

The series would receive its next and-until-today-most-recent ‘update’ in June 2025, when during an interview with Esquire‘s Eric Francisco, Cavill confirmed that Amazon’s Warhammer 40K had entered the early stages of pre-production.

“[It’s] a dream come true, but it’s different from what I’ve done before, in the sense I haven’t had my hand on the tiller of things before,” said the actor. “It’s wonderful doing that. It is a tricky IP, and a very complex IP, and that’s what I love about it. The challenges that come with putting this on the page in a way that is doing justice to that complexity, that trickiness, and that nuance, is a challenge I’m enjoying enormously.”

The Adeptus Custodes are ready to stamp out Heresy in Adrian Smith’s ‘Custodian Command Squad’ art for the Warhammer 40K Horus Heresy CCG (2004), Games Workshop

From there, the series would go dark yet again, at which point the constant alternating between less-than-substantial platitudes from Cavill and silence began to raise concerns among fans that the series had either stalled out or been quietly cancelled.

But in taking upon themselves to clear the air – and though it will likely do little to quell these anxieties due to being essentially ‘the same message from a different messenger’ – Games Workshop has now stepped in to provide their own direct assurance that Warhammer 40K is still actively being worked on.

Superman (Henry Cavill) breaks the ice with Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in Black Adam (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Addressing investors in their 2025-26 Half-Year financial report, as published on January 13th, the British miniature developer explained that the “live-action endeavour is still in development with our partners: Amazon MGM Studios, Henry Cavill and Vertigo. It is the nature of these things to take several years, and while we wish we could tie down a release the way we can with our core business, the reality is that, as with any licensing deal, delivery is not in our control. We leave it to our partners to manage their own businesses.”

After a successful collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios and Blur for Secret Level (a high-end animated anthology

show), we are now meeting with writers to determine our next step to continue the momentum gained from that

episode.”

A Space Marine dons his helmet in Secret Level (2024), Amazon Prime

Further lending credence to Games Workshop’s assurances is the fact that Cavill and Amazon continue to enjoy a favorable relationship, with the actor’s other project for the studio, a live-action Voltron film, currently undergoing post-production.

Ultimately, when, if at all, Warhammer 40K will make its Amazon Prime debut remains to be seen.

