Dumped By HBO Max, ‘Looney Tunes’ Is A Hit On New Home Tubi

Elmer Fudd (Billy West) croons about his favorite snack, grilled cheese, in the Merrie Melodies segment of The Looney Tunes Show Season 1 Episode 1 "Best Friends" (2011), Warner Bros. Animation

The unceremonious removal of Warner Bros. Animation’s iconic staple, Looney Tunes, from the HBO Max library was justifiably seen as a mistake by most. Now, that plurality of detractors is being proven right by the most recent development for Bugs Bunny and his Merrie band of Melodies.

A scientist (Fred Tatasciore) learns the truth is out there and headed right for him in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2024), Warner Bros. Animation

They were evicted from the streaming Warner Lot, but when free streamer Tubi came knocking (possibly asking, “What’s up, Doc?”) the cartoons found a new home, and wouldn’t you know it? Feathering their nest there like Tweety feathers his cage has become mutually beneficial.

Tubi’s acquisition head Samuel Harowitz announced in a Vulture piece that HBO Max’s loss is their gain as the Looney Tunes are “a huge win” for the platform. The shorts place in the Top 10 best-performing series and, moreover, perform well across generations and demos.

Daffy Duck (Dee Bradley Baker) likes what he sees in Space Jam (1996), Warner Bros. Entertainment

Because of this, Tubi hopes they can hold onto the over 700 shorts now on their service, which are in HD although out of order. The restorations were done by animation historian Jerry Beck, who is okay with Warners letting go of their crowning creations.

“I’m kind of glad [Warner Brothers Discovery] took them off HBO Max and allowed other networks to use them so we can all see them,” Beck said.

Porky and Daffy (both Eric Bauza) are cooked as influencers in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2024), Warner Bros. Animation

Ideally, Tubi wants to keep the Tunes around “for quite a while, likely years.” Negotiations are active and ongoing with potential for them to be the home of new content including Coyote vs. Acme.

However, we’ll have to wait and see on that one. The scuttled film, which was acquired by Ketchup Entertainment, still has to make its release date next year. If it proves bankable, then it could become cornerstone content for HBO Max for years to come.

Porky Pig (Eric Bauza), Petunia Pig (Candi Milo), and Daffy Duck (also voiced by Bauza) in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. Image property of Ketchup Entertainment.

The last Looney Tunes film to receive a theatrical release was The Day the Earth Blew Up which finally came out earlier this year, and is available to stream on Max. How long that will last is anyone’s guess. Warner’s actions the past few years strongly indicate they are happy to ignore and erase their past.

