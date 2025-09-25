‘Marvel Zombies’ Season 2 Not Guaranteed, But Co-Creator Promises No Future Links To Original Comics

The Wasp (N/A) returns from the dead in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 4 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

While word remains out on a second season of Marvel Zombies, its co-creators, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum and showrunner Bryan Andrews, already have some ideas as to where they’d like to take the Disney Plus animated series – and unfortunately, none of them include a single element from the original comics.

Reed Richards of Earth- 2149 tells the story of how his world fell to the zombie plague in Ultimate Fantastic Four Vol. 1 #22 “Crossover, Part 2” (2005), Marvel Comics. Words by Mark Millar, art by Greg Land, Matt Ryan, Justin Ponsor, and Chris Eliopoulos.

RELATED: Blade Now Making MCU Debut In ‘Marvel Zombies’ Thanks To Solo Film Clusterf**k

This peek into the undead series’ potential future was provided by Winderbaum during a recent, post-premiere interview given to ComicBook.com, therein explaining that while he and Andrews were still waiting for the official green light from Disney, they already had some plans for its future:

“Please, like, people have got to subscribe to Disney+ and watch this show. If that happens, they will get more. And we are excited. We’re ready.”

Namor’s (N/A) bloodlust is unsatisfied in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 3 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

To this end, Winderbaum further clarified that although they had a bevy of comic books from which to source potential storylines, he and Andrews had no interest whatsoever in doing so, as they instead intended for Marvel Zombies to exist as its own unique product:

“We had a lot of freedom, you know, in development in terms of characters we could use or where we wanted to explore. But there were certain lore considerations

Magneto makes a last ditch attempt to escape the undead versions of Spider-Man and Captain America in Marvel Zombies Vol.1 #1 (2006), Marvel Comics. Words by Robert Kirkman, art by Sean Phillips, June Chung, and Randy Gentile.

“What Robert [Kirkman] and Sean [Phillips] did in that original book [Marvel Zombies Vol. 1], it kind of branched off from what Mark Millar was doing. It was just a different time in the comics, a different universe.

“We were branching off of the MCU version of the 616. The pieces on the board were in different places for us to start the story. That lore is very rich and expansive, and Brian and I nerd out all the time about other characters and other things that are happening in the universe at the same time, and where we would explore if we were so lucky to make a second season.”

Icarus (N/A) returns to do battle with an undead Captain Marvel (N/A) in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 1 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED: Marvel Fans Reject Kevin Feige’s Claim That Doctor Doom Replacing Kang Unrelated To Jonathan Majors’ Arrest: “Nobody Believes This”

Notably, Winderbaum’s latest comments provide a concrete confirmation of the Disney Plus series’ intent to divorce from the original comics, as though he and Andrews had previously confirmed Marvel Zombies‘ first season would feature zero references or homages to the comics, the latter said they were not completely averse to including them in future outings.

Asked by The Nerdist‘s Eric Diaz if there had been “any moments from the comic you definitely wanted to replicate on screen” in the show’s debut, the showrunner affirmed, “Not so much in this iteration of it.”

The more things change the more they stay the same in Marvel Zombies Vol.1 #5 (2006), Marvel Comics. Words by Robert Kirkman, art by Sean Phillips, June Chung, and Randy Gentile.

“There were a few things that we did as a nod to the comics back in the first season of What If…? But once we had done that, then it’s like, ‘OK, all bets are off.’ On this one, we just went for it.

“So, if we get a chance to ever do another round of Marvel Zombies? Then you never know what stuff we might homage and borrow from the comics. Just to acknowledge them. But this one pretty much seems to be its own thing, which is still cool.”

The Infinity Hulk (Chris Hemsworth) reaches out to Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 3 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

NEXT: ‘Marvel Zombies’ Showrunner Says Disney Plus Series Intentionally Avoids References, Homages To Original Comics

Go to discussion...

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi

More About: TV Shows