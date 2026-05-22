TV Shows

‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Eyes Rodan and Deep-Sea Terror for Season 3?

Rodan gets up from a long bird nap in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Legendary Pictures

While it is important to clarify that Apple TV+ has yet to give an official green light to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 3, rumors are swirling, and they paint a picture of an ambitious expansion for the MonsterVerse.

Each season has focused on distinct Titans — Godzilla and Kong, mainly — and chatter on social media, sparked by a tease at the end of Season 2, speculates that a potential third go will center on the legendary fire-demon, Rodan.

The inclusion would mark a significant return for the winged Titan and offer a chance to flesh out his origins, and even his territorial patterns, which we only saw glimpses of in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Furthermore, it opens the door for further expansion of the Legendary shared universe.

Rodan brings the heat, and he can take it too in Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), Legendary Pictures

The conversation around the show’s roster of Kaiju has grown way beyond Rodan, though it’s largely driven by aggressive fan speculation. A central point of the online discourse is the giant crustacean, and “Horror of the Deep,” Ebirah.

It’s not much, but there is a basis for this speculation: comments by and the creative process of the show’s production VFX supervisor, Sean Konrad. He brought up Ebirah in a design-focused discussion during a recent interview, hinting that the creature has potential he can work with.

However, a passing comment isn’t the same as verifying what he, his team, and the showrunners have in store for a possible next season. Everyone must be careful to manage expectations; mentioning a creature is a far cry from it being scripted or approved for the show.

Despite this, fans on platforms like Reddit have taken these design concepts and run with them, pairing the inclusion of Ebirah with theories about the Mariana Trench. The prevailing fan theory suggests that by placing a crustacean titan within the extreme pressure and darkness of the planet’s deepest oceanic point, the show could lean into a more “unsettling” and atmospheric style of horror.

Again, this narrative pitch is purely a product of fan discourse rather than a confirmed studio plan. However, it highlights the intense appetite for the series to explore deeper mysteries that grounded the show’s initial success. If they lean into this fan-driven vision, it could create a unique aesthetic that balances aerial intensity with the suffocating terror of the deep.

DIY independent films like Iron Lung prove how crazy things can get with a little imagination and the heights that can take a fan’s dreams.