TV Shows

Marvel Studios “Developing A Few Things” Involving ‘Marvel Zombies’ Animated Series, But Nothing Yet “Official”

Icarus (N/A) returns to do battle with an undead Captain Marvel (N/A) in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 1 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

In acknowledging the lingering but still unsatisfied fan hunger for more Marvel Zombies, Marvel Studios’ head of television, streaming, & animation Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that although none of them have yet to receive the “official” green light, a number of projects related to the series’ undead superhumans are currently in development.

The Infinity Hulk (N/A) lives in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 3 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED: ‘Marvel Zombies’ Originally Developed As Animated Film – But Plans Changed Thanks To Spider-Man

Joining the Official Marvel Podcast for their 2026 Marvel Television & Animation preview, the studio exec was turned to the topic of Marvel Zombies courtesy of his hosts, Marvel Studios on-camera personality Langston Belton and Shang-Chi and the Quest for Immortality Vol. 1 #1 writer and illustrator Victoria Ying, who at one point asked him as to whether he expected “the massive fan reaction to the series?”

In turn, Winderbaum admitted that while he didn’t expect it, he had ” hoped for the massive fan reaction to the series.”

2026 Marvel Television & Animation Preview with Brad Winderbaum

[Time Stamp: 04:00]

“You know, I try to keep myself in the perspective of the fans and try to remember that I am a fan, and why I got into this business in the first place was my love of these characters and love of this universe. So, as the show started to come together, I loved it at every step of the way.

You know, it was nostalgic, but it was also new. I loved that it was in the story that that Bryan [Andrews, the series’ lead showrunner and director], and Zeb [Wells, its lead writer] put together. It really was character focused and and they had found in in Kamala Khan, this protagonist that really had a lot of peril in this zombie world beyond the blood and gore and danger that a zombie apocalypse, you know, creates. It was her character was in jeopardy. She was a very innocent, wide-eyed, optimistic character. And the underlying tension in that whole series about whether or not she would be corrupted by this terrible place was really a brilliant approach.

“I thought I always had fun watching it and I hoped that the audience and the fans would love it as much as I do and they did. I’m very very grateful for that.”

Spider-Man (Hudson Thames) finds himself facing the Wasp’s (N/A) gnashing maw in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 3 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED: ‘Marvel Zombies’ Season 2 Not Guaranteed, But Co-Creator Promises No Future Links To Original Comics

From there, the Marvel TV boss was pressed as to whether or not fans “will be seeing more of our zombie friends in the future?”, to which he asserted “I certainly hope so” before revealing, “I’ll tell you this, since I’m the first episode of the year,

we’re developing a few things right now behind the scenes.”

“Obviously, nothing’s been green lit yet, but we are actively developing the next zombie story. So, fingers crossed. It’s not official, but Bryan’s back in the house and we’re starting to talk about ideas. The little bit I’ve heard so far is incredible.”

Ultimately met with Ying’s admission that should would keep “every finger is extremely crossed that we can get this,” Winderbaum simply concluded, “Me, too.”

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) pops Namor (N/A) like an oxygen bubble from the inside-out in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 3 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

While Winderbaum refrained from providing any exact details as to what form these new Marvel Zombies projects will take, one wonders if an animated film is on the horizon, particularly as the series was originally planned as a full-on feature.

Asked during a September 2025 interview with Variety as to why the show was only given four total episodes to work with, the aforementioned Andrews explained, “Time and money, man.”

“It’s ‘Hey, this is all you got.’ We’re like, ‘Oh shit! All right.’ We were creating a thing and didn’t know what the limit was going to be. Then they’re like, ‘Oh no, no, guys.’

Blade (Todd Williams) makes quick work of Ghost (N/A) in Marvel Zombies (2025), Marvel Entertainment / Disney Plus

“Then we thought, ‘Well, let’s make it a movie.’ We were going to make it a movie and have it released. It should be an epic, it’s gonna be two, two and a half hours long. It’s gonna be amazing. But, there were contractual issues because of Spider-Man in it. So, there are Sony rules that come into play.

“We were like, ‘Oh shit, that’s a thing? Oh no, okay, I guess we can’t do that.’ So we broke it up. Now, it plays like four chapters in a book. Even with the four chapters, it would have been awesome if we had more time to make each installment a little bit longer, just so we could milk those quiet moments a bit longer.

“We tried to put it in as much as possible, and it moves at a breakneck pace. We put in those moments of stillness and reflection as best we could. Maybe next time around, if everyone loves it enough and yells online enough to demand more, maybe they’ll give us more time and more money.”

Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Spider-Man (Hudson Thames) flee from the undead Wasp (N/A) in Marvel Zombies Season 1 Episode 3 (2025), Marvel Entertainment

NEXT: ‘Marvel Zombies’ Showrunner Says Disney Plus Series Intentionally Avoids References, Homages To Original Comics