TV Shows

New ‘RoboCop’ Series Finally Gets Green Light at Amazon Studios

Dan O'Herlihy can't believe what he sees in RoboCop 2 (1990), Orion Pictures

Someone must have had enough and said, “Come quietly or there will be trouble!” Because Amazon finally relented on this one. After years of development purgatory, their MGM Studios arm has given the okay and put the stalled RoboCop series into active development.

The update, coming by way of The Ankler, was confirmed by reporting by The Playlist which notes Amazon formally greenlit the series along with several other high-profile projects. This is the first major step forward since the project pivoted from a feature film to a streaming series in 2024.

Peter Ocko was attached as a writer and showrunner with James Wan producing, but whether they’re still in charge is unclear. That said, Amazon might stick with the foundation they laid, and it sounds promising.

RoboCop thanks you for your cooperation in RoboCop (1987), Orion Pictures

According to Cosmic Book News, early descriptions suggest that the series will return to the core premise and essence of the Paul Verhoeven film. A brutally slain Detroit cop is resurrected as a corporate owned cyborg enforcer in a decaying city drowning in crime and corruption. The original blend of satire, ultraviolence, and dark humor remains at the pulse of the franchise, and Amazon looks ready to lean in and listen to that heartbeat.

As The Playlist points out, based on Amazon’s success with dystopian satire and big IP like Fallout, the cultural moment is ripe again for a series that can cuttingly skewer corporate overreach and the dangers of tech-driven policing.

Of course, this wouldn’t be RoboCop’s first outing on the small screen between the 1994 syndicated show and the animated series in the late ’80s that cemented the character’s marketability to kids. There was also the early-2000s miniseries Prime Directives. The less said on that, the better (despite the supporting presence of Nick Knight himself, Geraint Wyn Davies).

Despite the attempt on his life, Cain (Tom Noonan) forgives an offscreen Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) in RoboCop 2 (1990), Orion Pictures Credit: Hugo Hilario

RoboCop’s spotty, and often toothless, past raises the stakes for any reboot attempt. Fans want something that honors the favored tone of the original without sanding down and blunting its edges.

We haven’t even gotten to the cinematic swings that didn’t fare any better. After two uneven direct sequels and the 2014 remake, the brand struggles to regain its footing. However, the Rogue City video game rekindled enthusiasm with a return to the old continuity.

There’s a hunger for a faithful revival, and if Amazon gets it brutally and bitingly right, fans might embrace it as the one they’ve been waiting for. And if they don’t? Well… they’d better hope Murphy isn’t programmed to enforce quality control. “Your move, creep!”