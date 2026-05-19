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AEW Performer Tanea “Rebel” Brooks’s Terminal ALS Diagnosis Gets National Attention

Tanea Brooks, aka Rebel, reveals her condition to the world on Instagram Live

The professional wrestling world often blurs the line between scripted and real-world drama, but the latest news regarding AEW’s Tanea Brooks — better known to fans as “Rebel” — is a sobering reminder of the physical stakes involved.

Brooks has recently become the subject of a national conversation after her story was picked up by PEOPLE Magazine, following the initial announcement of a terminal medical diagnosis that has shaken colleagues and fans alike.

In a heartbreaking update shared on May 1, Brooks revealed that she has been diagnosed with terminal ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This diagnosis is the culmination of an incredibly difficult health journey that has played out largely behind the scenes over the last several years.

Brooks had already been quietly battling primary pulmonary lymphoma and functional neurological disorder (FND). The rare and cruel intersection of these conditions has highlighted her immense resilience, as she faces a progressive neurodegenerative disease while simultaneously managing a cancer diagnosis.

Fans have noted Rebel’s absence from television for some time, and the timeline of her struggle is now becoming clearer. Her last sanctioned AEW match took place in August 2022 on the YouTube program AEW Dark.

Since then, she has transitioned away from her prominent on-screen role as the colorful “Reba” — sidekick to Dr. Britt Baker (D.M.D.) — to focus on her health.

Despite her years away from the spotlight, her impact on the division remains significant. On May 2, 2026, during an episode of AEW Collision, the company honored her with a moving tribute, featuring fan signs and video packages that celebrated her career.

As the wrestling world rallies behind her, the focus is squarely on supporting Tanea and her family during this fight. Her story is no longer just a “wrestling story” but a national narrative of love and courage in the face of insurmountable odds.

From her days as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader to her time in TNA and her eventual home in AEW, Brooks has left an indelible mark on sports and entertainment. The outpouring of love from peers across the industry serves as a testament to the person behind the performer, proving that while her time in the ring may be over, her place in the hearts of the fans is permanent.