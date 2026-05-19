TV Shows

Director Reginald Hudlin Developing New Live-Action TV Series for The Phantom

The first Ghost Who Walks is bestowed a fitting mood ring in The Phantom (1996), Village Roadshow Pictures

The “Man Who Cannot Die” is officially giving television the old college try again. King Features Syndicate confirmed that a brand-new live-action series based on Lee Falk’s legendary 1936 comic strip hero, The Phantom, is currently in active development.

Bringing the project to life is Reginald Hudlin, the veteran writer behind a critically acclaimed run on Marvel’s Black Panther comic books and director of projects like Marshall. Hudlin’s experience navigating the generational legacy and rich lore of Wakanda makes him an interesting candidate to tackle Kit Walker and the mantle of the 21st Phantom.

His objective is to reportedly capture both the ferocity and the vulnerability of the character as he protects his domain from modern global threats. Production insights indicate the series will steer clear of camp, aiming instead for a grounded, pulpy adventure style set against the backdrop of the Bangalla jungle.

While the announcement has generated plenty of buzz online, history dictates that we treat this project with a heavy dose of caution.

Hollywood has repeatedly proven that it has no idea how to make The Ghost Who Walks stick in the mainstream consciousness. Despite 90 years in circulation, every single modern attempt to bring the character to the screen has suffered from a distinct lack of impact.

Paramount’s big-budget The Phantom, starring Billy Zane in the iconic purple suit, aimed for a sincere, old-school pulp tone. Despite a dedicated performance by Zane and a strong cult following today, the film was a box office disappointment that failed to ignite a planned franchise.

Two years earlier, the highly original cyberpunk animated series Phantom 2040 offered a futuristic take on the 24th Phantom. Critically praised for its sophisticated storytelling and distinct visual style, the series wrapped after 35 episodes, as it failed to capture the broader audience needed to sustain it, and quickly faded into obscurity.

The most recent live-action attempt was a two-part television miniseries starring Ryan Carnes (General Hospital) and Isabella Rosellini in a small role. Intended as a backdoor pilot for a weekly series, it stripped away the classic costume in favor of a modernized, high-tech tactical suit.

The changes alienated the core fans, the ratings faltered, and the project was completely abandoned. The miniseries had a sole airing on a random Sunday, which Syfy dumped it onto as a way of fulfilling an obligation and forgetting it existed.

This track record highlights the fundamental hurdle Hudlin faces: the Phantom’s cultural impact on screen never seems to last very long. The character exists in a strange paradox where his print longevity is unmatched, but his cinematic footprint evaporates almost immediately after release.

Audiences consistently struggle to connect with a hero who predates the traditional Marvel and DC formulas. If this new series leans too heavily into generic modern tropes, it risks becoming another short-lived, forgettable entry in a franchise that can’t seem to find a solid footing.