TV Shows

DC Studios May Have Quietly Killed Wonder Woman/Amazons Series ‘Paradise Lost’

Diana (Gal Gadot) doesn't share Ares's (David Thewlis) kink in Wonder Woman (2017), Warner Bros. Pictures

Another series gestating at DC Studios these last few years may be heading for the chopping block. Paradise Lost, once pitched as the DCU’s answer to Game of Thrones, went quiet behind the scenes lately, and that is sparking fresh speculation that it’s the next casualty of the shifting slate. John Rocha of The Hot Mic and Geek Buddies podcasts told his viewers on the latter’s panel that “Paradise” is indeed lost.

Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) watches over the games in Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: ‘Clayface’ Loses Release Date To ‘Practical Magic 2’

His sources claim DC Studios was meeting writers and taking pitches for the project, but they were eventually told ‘never mind – it’s dead’. Rocha says Studio president and head of creative, James Gunn, is not waiting for the right script this time, nor has he hit pause. No, this time, things internally line up more with cancellation.

“Sources are telling me that DC was meeting with writers for Paradise Lost, was taking pitches for Paradise Lost, but they’ve been informed that the project is dead. Paradise Lost is dead. [It] will not be happening as a TV show. And not dead in the sense of like, well, they’re just going to wait for a script,” Rocha explained via Cosmic Book News.

RELATED: James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Didn’t Exactly Save The World Last Summer, And Looks More Like A Big Blue Blunder

“They’re being told, these writers and these people who’ve pitched storylines for Paradise Lost to be the showrunners or the writers on Paradise Lost, they’ve been told that this project is now dead, no longer an active development. Dead. And that is a massive bit of news because I think a lot of people felt that it was a little weird that you were going to do a Themyscira show but not have Wonder Woman in it,” Rocha added.

Cosmic Book backs up this scoop and contends they and their sources have been saying the same thing for a while. “The cancellation lines up with what my insiders have been reporting for some time,” wrote Matt McGloin, adding the trades confirm some of his intel. “Sources previously indicated that Gunn has pivoted his long-term focus away from the overall DCU toward the ‘Superman Family Saga.’ The trades backed me up.”

Superman (David Corenswet) challenges Lex (Nicholas Hoult) on what it means to be human in Superman (2025), DC Studios

McGloin also predicts that a Wonder Woman recasting in Gunn’s DCU won’t materialize under his leadership – neither will a Batman, he additionally forecasts. Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is working on a script for a new Diana Prince adventure, but casting has not moved beyond a rumor mill dominated by Morbius actress Adria Arjona. She seems to be favored by Gunn, and it might also help that she is currently dating Jason Momoa.

NEXT: ‘Supergirl’ Writer Ana Nogueira Gets The Wonder Woman Assignment Before The Girl Of Steel Is A Proven Success