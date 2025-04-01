Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Stuck In Development Hell, Phoebe-Waller Bridge Reportedly Still Has “No Script” For Live-Action Series

Lara Croft (Judith Gibbons) takes aim at Tony (Peter Kelamis) in in Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft Remastered (2023), Crystal Dynamics

It looks like yet another live-action Lara Craft project is headed straight for the history books, this time as a new report suggests that development on the previously-announced Tomb Raider live-action series from Amazon and writer Phoebe-Waller Bridge has all but officially stalled out, with absolutely zero progress having been made on its script.

Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) dismisses Indy’s (Harrison Ford) adventuring advice in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Lucasfilm

RELATED: Fans Disappointed By Prospect Of Sophie Turner’s Being Cast As Lara Croft In Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Series, Suggest Alternative Franchise Role: “I Just Can’t See It”

This latest update regarding Amazon’s take on the video game heroine was provided to the public courtesy of Puck News founder, proprietor, and former The Hollywood Reporter editorial director Matthew Belloni.

Lara Croft (Jonell Elliott) takes Kurtis (Eric Loren) by surprise in Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness Remastered (2025), Crystal Dynamics

Reflecting on the extensive leadership failures of now-former Amazon MGM boss Jennifer Salke, who announced her departure on March 25th following an alleged behind-the-scenes battle regarding the post-Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson direction of the James Bond franchise, Belloni at one point turned to the topic of his “favorite Salke move”, which he said “was giving Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the breakout creator of Fleabag, a $20 million-a-year overall deal in 2019.”

“Sure, the TV business is littered with failed overalls,” he explained, “but when Waller-Bridge generated nothing in three years, Salke renewed the deal. Now, three years after that renewal, she still has nothing to show for it. Tomb Raider, which Waller-Bridge has been working on and which Salke was personally overseeing after announcing a series pickup last May, has now gone through two writers rooms and tens of millions of dollars in development costs. There’s still no script.”

Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) scrambles to convince Indy (Harrison Ford) to return to the present in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Lucasfilm

RELATED: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says Punching-Out Titular Hero “Was Glorious Because It Was So Funny”

Notably, the fact that Tomb Raider is in such a state of development hell comes as very little surprise given the fact that outside of reports from late last year that Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner had completed some screen tests for the role of Lara Croft, Belloni’s scoop is the only major progress update the project has received since it was first announced in May 2024.

In fact, all the public really knows about the series is Waller-Bridge’s excitement towards getting to handle the IP, which she detailed to IGN shortly before it was officially announced.

Lara Croft (Jonell Elliott) dons a wetsuit in Tomb Raider: Angel of Darkness Remastered (2025), Crystal Dynamics

“There’s so much I can incorporate,” said the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star. “I mean, the character of Lara Croft was inspired by Indiana Jones and James Bond. So there’s so much, and it just felt like the perfect final step in my own personal adventure through this kind of franchise world.”

“I love the idea of, as Steven Spielberg describes it, ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’, as in being able to make things with that scale and to go on adventures that big and for the comedy and the heart to be matched but on this kind of great, great level,” she added. “And, actually, through all the adventure stuff that I’ve learned from those [franchises], it’s actually how to keep something feeling grounded as well as allow it to be bigger than itself in some way. And so hopefully that will all translate perfectly, seamlessly into Tomb Raider.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge confirms she's working on a Tomb Raider series! Who do you think should play Lara Croft? pic.twitter.com/1NKtKBsyms — IGN (@IGN) June 14, 2023

Interestingly, rather than a stand-alone television series, Waller-Bridge’s Tomb Raider was announced as one part of a ‘Tomb Raider universe’ at Amazon.

To this end, it’s currently unclear just how the series’ lack of progress will effect either the planned franchise film, which Waller-Bridge is also said to be attached to, or Amazon’s overall shared universe plans.

NEXT: Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft’ Makes Change To Franchise Mainstay Zip, Depicts Him As Stereotypically Gay Man

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi