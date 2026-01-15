Tokusatsu•TV Show News

Disney’s Power Rangers Revival Ignites Frenzy With Priyanka Chopra Jonas At The Center Of Rita Repulsa Buzz

Rita (Machiko Soga) sends a party crasher in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Season 1 Episode 26 "Life's a Masquerade" (1993), Saban Entertainment

Disney’s developing Power Rangers reboot is shifting into Turbo, just enough to generate fresh speculation this week. Reports resurfaced linking Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to the role of classic franchise villain Rita Repulsa.

The titular team stands united against Shockatron (Hiroyuki Muraoka/Paul Harrop) in Power Rangers: Beast Morphers Season 1 Episode 17 “Ranger Reveal” (2019), Hasbro

Despite the online momentum, sources close to the production maintain that no casting decision has been made. The rumor gained traction late last week, when outlets including The DisInsider and Zoom TV reported that Chopra Jonas appeared on the studio’s “wishlist” for the role – that’s it.

Industry observers note that such language signals interest rather than negotiation, and does not indicate that the actor is in talks. Additional reporting from industry trackers, including VulkanBet, states that Chopra Jonas is not attached to the project in any official capacity.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh in Citadel (2023), Prime Video

The reboot itself is moving forward under confirmed showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, known for their work on Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney+. Steinberg acknowledged the existence of the reboot in late 2025 but has not commented on any casting, including the role of Rita Repulsa.

While the villain remains uncast, early indications suggest Disney may be targeting recognizable young talent for the Ranger team. Peyton Elizabeth Lee is reportedly close to securing a lead role, and actor Mason Thames is also said to be under consideration.

Tommy (Jason David Frank) joins with the other Rangers in giving his life force to revive Zordon in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995), Saban Entertainment

If confirmed, the choices would mark a shift from the franchise’s traditional reliance on largely unknown performers, at least as far as TV goes. The 2017 reboot film leaned harder in the opposite direction by casting Bryan Cranston as Zordon and Elizabeth Banks as Rita.

Production timelines remain unofficial for the new series, though multiple reports point to a potential March or April 2026 filming start in London. A release window in late 2026 or early 2027 is considered likely.

Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) descends upon Angel Grove in Power Rangers (2017), Lionsgate Films

For now, Chopra Jonas’s involvement remains unverified. The studio has not issued any casting announcements, and sources emphasize that the role of Rita Repulsa is still open.

