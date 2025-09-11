‘Teen Titans Go!’ Voice Actor Greg Cipes Claims Warner Bros. Canned Him After He Revealed His Parkinson’s Disease

Greg Cipes in Meet the Voice Behind ‘Teen Titans’ Beast Boy via Great Big Story on YouTube

Greg Cipes, a voice actor known especially for his work as Beast Boy in DC animated projects, has gone public with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, but that was only the beginning of the bad news. The actor is also saying Warner Bros. let him go from his long tenure as the Teen Titan.

Greg Cipes comments on Gunnverse’s post via Instagram

Cipes commented with his frustration on an Instagram post by Gunnverse, the account belonging to “DC influencer” Emmanuel Devon Newsome. “Warner Bros. literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis,” Cipes wrote. “It’s like a death to me that only the fans can bring back to life.”

Newsome shared details in his post after having a long conversation with the actor. “Hey [James Gunn] since teen titans go falls under [Elseworlds] the fans need your help. I had the pleasure of speaking with Greg Cipes and he shared with me lots of upsetting details and information of how he was wrongfully terminated by Sam register while the other original actors get to keep their jobs,” he began.

Gunnverse via Instagram

“He said it was after Valentine’s Day and the og titans cast begged sam [Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation] that the show would not the same without Greg and the things that Sam register said and did is very inhuman!” Newsome continued.

“Greg told me he has been discriminated against because of his Parkinson’s and they are trying to steal his voice and replace him with a mimic for the new teen titans go season,” Newsome added with a campaign devoted to getting Cipes his job back. “Dc fans spread the #savebeastboy hashtag Greg needs your help!”

The situation is made murkier by a source who told a different side to TheWrap. This anonymous source is allegedly close to the matter and said that Warner Bros. offered Cipes a new character that would keep him involved.

Cyborg (Khary Payton) has a blast and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes) goes ape in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018), Warner Bros. Animation

They are still in negotiations, and the source insists Cipes was approached with stepping down because his “performance was not up to the level that producers needed for Beast Boy,” not due to his Parkinson’s Disease.

It’s been pointed out that Cipes seemed to be on good terms with Warner Bros. back in April when he posted his gratitude to them on Instagram for keeping him employed.

“Huge thanks to Warner Brothers for keeping me working as the Beast boy I created for 25 years and throughout all this challenging Parkinson’s health stuff. I’m feeling very good! Together let the light shine on Parkinson’s awareness month!” he wrote.

Greg Cipes via Instagram

Some are also writing Cipes off as paranoid because of his X posts saying COVID caused his Parkinson’s and that he can cure it with a simple detox. His social media also shows Cipes is a big advocate for the therapeutic properties of weed.

Greg Cipes on X

