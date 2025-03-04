Hasbro And Playmates Launch ‘Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Re-Ignition’, New Line Will See AI Used To Enhance Original Series In Hopes Of Creating “A New Generation Of ‘Power Rangers’ Fans”

Tommy cycles through the Morphin' Grid on Dan Mora's variant cover to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Special Vol. 1 #1 (2023), BOOM! Studios

As the overall franchise continues to suffer a slow and painful death akin to those of the original Dino Zords, Hasbro and Playmates have announced that rather than producing a new series or revisiting literally any other Ranger squad, their new Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Re-Ignition initiative will instead see them make yet another attempt at endearing the titular team to a new generation of viewers.

The titular team suits up one final time on Dan Mora’s cover to Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Darkest Hour Vol. 1 #1 (2024), BOOM! Studios

Suffice to say, the past few years have been exceptionally rough for the US adaptation of Super Sentai.

Between Hasbro selling the franchise’s entire toy production rights to Playmates due to a lack of profits, the collapse of BOOM! Studios’ various comic series into a single ‘alternate reality’ reboot, the cancellation of the young adult-oriented Netflix reboot, and the complete liquidation of its costumes and props, Power Rangers is no longer the multi-generation hit it once was, instead barely hanging on as an all-but-officially dead brand.

The Red Lion Wild Force (Ricardo Medina Jr.) stands with his fellow Reds in Power Rangers Wild Force Episode 34 “Forever Red” (2002), Hasbro (Footage originally from Gaoranger vs. Super Sentai, Forever Red (2001), Toei Co. Ltd.)

But rather than seeking to right the ship by actually addressing any of the Power Rangers fan base’s long-standing complaints, such as the franchise’s tired obsession with the Mighty Morphin‘ team or the anti-tokusatsu sentiments of those in charge of its production, Hasbro will instead be seeking to restore power to the Morphin’ Grid by – you guessed it – once again focusing their marketing efforts on Zordon’s first recruits.

As revealed during the recent 2025 New York Toy Fair, per an on-the-ground report from The MontyVerse YouTube channel host and proprietor Pat “Monty” Bulfamante, Playmates’ debut Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Re-Ignition line aims to bring the franchise back into the public consciousness with a variety of new toys, including a combinable set of DinoZords:

The MontyVerse (@TheMontyVerse) via Twitter

A line of apparent ‘Lightning Collection’-quality figures:

The MontyVerse (@TheMontyVerse) via Twitter

And new versions of the classic Auto-Morphing figures (which as an aside, thanks to their having more detail and their limbs being kept proportional to their standard bodies instead of their expanded chests, look objectively worse than the originals).

The MontyVerse (@TheMontyVerse) via Twitter

But more than just new toy releases and re-issues, the Re-Ignition initiative will also see Playmates uploading an AI-enhanced edition of the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers series to both YouTube and Netflix.

According to reps, as recapped by Bulfamanate, “The goal of Re-Ignition is to build a new generation of PR fans and this is another step towards that.”

However, said Playmates reps did not provide any specific details as to just what ‘AI enhancements’ they would be making to the team’s adventures – in other words, it’s unknown whether the final results will be more akin to the series’ 2010 re-release, which added various new visual and audio effects, or something like Paramount’s recent I Love Lucy Blu-ray release, wherein AI was used to ‘touch-up’ the original recordings so much that everything was left look like an uncanny valley-set fever dream.

The MontyVerse (@TheMontyVerse) via Twitter

At present, Playmates’ new line of Power Rangers toys will begin hitting store shelves this Fall.

Meanwhile, only the first season of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers has been fully been confirmed to be receiving the AI treatment, with its new edition reportedly set to release sometime this July.

However, Bulfamanate does note that there will be “more to follow” at a later date.

Rangers unite on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vol. 1 #29 (2018), BOOM! Studios. Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo, Simona Di Gianfelice, Bachan, Walter Baiamonte, and Jeremy Lawson.

