‘Star Trek’ Legend William Shatner Teases Possible TV Return As Captain Kirk, Says He “Was So Impressed By This Writer” But Currently “Waiting To Hear What The Folks At Paramount Have To Say”

Captain Kirk (William Shatner) stands defiant against Tolian Soran (Malcolm McDowell) in Star Trek Generations (1994), Paramount Pictures

In a development that even the most diehard of Star Trek fans would’ve likely never seen coming, William Shatner has revealed that he was “so impressed” by a recent pitch that he may soon be returning to the small screen as the iconic Captain Kirk.

Captain Kirk (William Shatner) plays three-dimensional chess against Lt. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) in Star Trek: The Original Series Season 1 Episode 1 “Where No Man Has Gone Before” (1966), Paramount

RELATED: Star Trek Legend William Shatner Slams EU’s Decision To Issue Gendered Language Warning Against Original Series’ “Where No Man Has Gone Before” Catchphrase

The entertainment legend first raised the possibility of another trip to the final frontier while making a speaking appearance at the Execute! A Panel with William Shatner, as held on February 21st as part of the recent Fan Expo Vancouer.

Per a recap provided by The Direct‘s Jennifer McDonough, at one point during his talk, Shatner noted that not only had he been approached by a current-era Paramount Star Trek writer regarding Kirk’s potential revival, but his proposal was surprisingly good.

“I have been asked to come back as Kirk so many times,” said the Canadian actor. “If Kirk is going to come back, it has to mean something. It has to be the show. But I was so impressed by this writer, so I said let’s talk after I’m done in Vancouver. So I’m awaiting a pitch to make it the show, it should come on Monday or Tuesday.”

Captain Kirk (William Shatner) explains his dissatisfaction with life within the Nexus to Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) in Star Trek Generations (1994), Paramount Pictures

Following up on his tease a few days later via his personal Twitter account, the exceptionally spry actor informed his fans, “Well, I don’t know if you heard; I’ve been approached to resurrect Kirk.”

“It’s all still up in the air, (or is it buried under some rocks?)” he added to his emoji-filled post. “Whichever the case I’m waiting to hear what the folks at Paramount have to say.”

William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) via Twitter

RELATED: How ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ Could Have Revived William Shatner’s Captain Kirk (And Made Fans’ Dreams Come True)

Notably, rather than having flat out denied his willingness to reprise his career-defining role, Shatner has long held that he would consider putting on his Star Fleet uniform again if and only if his role in said project was both meaningful and well-executed.

“It’s an intriguing idea,” Shatner told the Canadian Press during a May 2024 interview in regards to a possible Star Trek return. “It’s almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it.”

Captain Kirk (William Shatner) finds himself taken aback by the taste of 20th century beer in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986), Paramount Pictures

As to how Kirk’s return could work in current canon, particularly given his death and burial at the end of Star Trek Generations, such a development should pose no trouble given the events seen in the sixth episode of Picard‘s third season, The Bounty.

Therein, as the small team of Worf, Riker, and Seven-of-Nine explore the inner-workings of the Daystrom Station blacksite, the female Borg rebel discovers that as part of an as-of-yet-unexplored experiment known as Project Phoenix, the secretive Section 31 had retrieved Kirk’s body from its resting place on Veridian III and interred it for experimentation within the base.

The body of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), as held on Daystrom Station in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 6 “The Bounty” (2023), Paramount Plus

Cloning? Science-based revival? Time travel? Ultimately, however Kirk makes his return will ultimately be revealed when – and hopefully if – Shatner eventually gets the balling rolling on this new project.

NEXT: ‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Roasts Paramount’s Continued Attempts To Memory-Hole Captain Kirk: “It Makes No Difference To Me That A Group Who Think They Are ‘Enlightened’ Obviously Feels Threatened By The Character”