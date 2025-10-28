‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Gets Giant Pay Raise In Switch To NBCUniversal Despite Claims That Move Is Not About Money

Taylor Sheridan sits down with CBS Sunday Morning to talk about his career from modelling to becoming a writer (2022), YouTube

Taylor Sheridan’s move from Paramount to NBC Universal is arguably one of the biggest talent swoops of the decade in the entertainment industry. The prolific writer and director transformed the fortunes of the then-struggling Paramount Global with his hit show Yellowstone — which, besides becoming the hottest product on Cable, earned Paramount+ more than 80 million new subscribers.

A string of squabbles between Sheridan and the new higher-ups at Paramount after its acquisition by David Ellison’s Skydance have forced the writer to find a new home for his highly sought-after services.

Travis (Taylor Sheridan) convinces Beth (Kelly Reilly) to play a game of strip poker in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13 “Give the World Away” (2024), Paramount Network

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Goes Back On His Word, Gives Kevin Costner’s John Dutton A “F–k You Car Crash Death”

Sheridan’s new deal could cost NBC Universal up to $1 billion, Deadline reports. Commencing on January 1, 2029, the arrangement will see Taylor Sheridan and his producing partner David Glasser, who runs 101 Studios, make up to 20 shows for NBC and Peacock. The figure represents a rise of $800 million from Sheridan’s current TV deal at Paramount, which runs until the end of 2028. Paramount Skydance will retain full control of the Yellowstone universe and the other Sheridan shows it currently hosts, including Landman, Tulsa King, Lioness, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Sheridan’s move comes as a total shock since the new management, including CEO David Ellison, made it clear that Sheridan was untouchable. In an interview with CNBC in August 2025, after completing the acquisition of Paramount’s parent company, Ellison said, “So, I have a really good relationship with Taylor, and I think he is literally a singular genius and content creator. I mean, when you look at him, he literally has a perfect track record.”

He went on, “And so, from that standpoint, I’m thrilled that, you know, we have an exclusive deal with him through 2028. And my goal is to have Taylor call Paramount his home for as long as he wants to be telling stories.”

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) mulls upon the idea of dumping Jamie (Wes Bentley) at the ‘Train Station’ in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 “A Knife and No Coin” (2023), Paramount Network

RELATED: Broken Records And A Shock Golden Globe Nomination Prove Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Is The Next ‘Yellowstone’

Ellison further described Sheridan’s content as the best in class, terming it as one of Paramount’s core products alongside the NFL. Despite the praise, Ellison and his management never made keeping the TV juggernaut at Paramount a priority. Instead, they embarked on a series of actions that made him uncomfortable. Sheridan, who was used to having his way with the previous management, especially on budgets and scripts, suddenly found resistance.

Then, a few months later, came the news of Sheridan’s exit from Paramount, first broken by Puck News’ Mathew Belloni, who said that the money wasn’t the main cause of the controversial divorce. Further details have since emerged proving that the root of the disagreement that has ended Sheridan’s tenure as Paramount’s leading TV producer truly goes way beyond money.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures co-chair Dana Goldberg rejected his script for Capture the Flag. The new regime also put his Nicole Kidman-led show, Lioness, on the slate for cancellation, while making a different deal with the star for a new show behind his back. Sheridan’s upcoming show, The Correspondent, was also removed from the calendar, with further rumors suggesting that Ellison’s management wasn’t comfortable with the through-the-roof budgets of some of Sheridan’s shows, something the previous regime didn’t seem to mind.

Taylor Sheridan teases his upcoming projects for Paramount Network (2022), YouTube

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Draws Comparisons To ‘Game Of Thrones’ As Fans Blast Taylor Sheridan For Rushed, Nonsensical Finale

Despite commencing a spree of mass layoffs at Paramount since the takeover, Ellison’s management has made a spate of high-profile acquisitions, which could rival Sheridan’s position at the network. The company paid a whopping $1.5 billion to South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for a five-year deal of exclusive streaming rights for the animated series. Other huge payments include $7.7 billion for the UFC and an undisclosed amount for a four-year deal of film and TV projects with the Duffer brothers, who masterminded Stranger Things.

With such acquisitions, Paramount most likely had the funds to match NBC Universal’s $1 billion offer to Sheridan to extend his time with them if they considered him a priority. However, Sheridan’s bullish personality was always likely to rub shoulders with the new team, as they prefer to have more control over his projects.

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) receives Angela’s (Q’orianka Kilcher) call in Landman Season 1 Episode 5 “You Owe Me A Lot Of Money” (2024), Paramount Network

Sheridan operates by a tough set of rules that have previously proved to be a stumbling block for those he works with, including Kevin Costner, who had to prematurely cut his time on Yellowstone, and former Tulsa King Executive Producer Terrence Winter, who left the show only to be rehired later. His ‘my way or the highway’ principle includes a strictly hands-on operation where he personally pens every show he produces for Paramount.

“When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don’t want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I’ll find someone who does — or I won’t, and then I’ll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won’t compromise. There is no compromising,” Sheridan defended his bullish character in a 2023 interview with THR.

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) receives Angela’s (Q’orianka Kilcher) call in Landman Season 1 Episode 5 “You Owe Me A Lot Of Money” (2024), Paramount Network

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Explains Why Kevin Costner Will Exit Series Following Season 5

He also prioritizes on-location production, with many shows being shot on his ranches, a condition that led to accusations that he inflates production budgets to his benefit. In the same interview with THR, Sheridan doubled down that he wouldn’t change his scripts to comply with budgets.

“You write a thing and it costs what it costs. I will not change a script to meet a budget,” he declared. “You read the scene [in his Yellowstone prequel 1883] where the wagons go across the river when you decided to green-light it. So don’t pitch me an idea where we see them before the river and after the river. That’s not what I do. You read it, you had every chance to say no.”

The previous management at Paramount Global had no issues with Sheridan’s stipulations, allowing him to explore the full potential of his scripts with budgets that went up to $20 million per episode. With the rights to Sheridan’s star projects secured, the new management seems comfortable with continuing the Sheridan-verse on their own terms, as they allowed NBC Universal and Warner Bros to court him despite having over three months to lock him down in a new contract.

Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) looks out at the dawn of a new day in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 14 “Life is a Promise” (2024), Paramount Network

Despite his time at the network redefining the golden age of TV forever, Sheridan’s exit still feels like a win for both the creator and Paramount. The pay rise still marks a huge step up for Sheridan, whose journey as a writer was marred by financial struggles as he tried to get a home for his scripts after a tumultuous departure from acting. Still, the full impact of his exit likely won’t be felt at Paramount until it is made official at the end of 2028, as he still has three years of obligation to oversee his shows.

NEXT: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Slams Media For Labeling Series As Conservative: “I Just Sit Back Laughing, Like, Really?”

Billy Oduory By Billy Oduory is an Information Systems major and a lifelong nerd who has enjoyed comics since childhood. When he ... More about Billy Oduory