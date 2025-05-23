Adi Shankar Was “Unhappy” With ‘Devil May Cry 5’ Because It Took Spotlight Away From His Netflix Series: “I Thought The Franchise Was Dead; I Thought I Was Bringing This Thing Back”

Dante (Reuben Langdon) realizes Urizen (Daniel Southworth) took them back to their childhood home in Devil May Cry 5 (2019), Capcom

Contrary to the genuine hype most fans felt about *finally* receiving a new series entry, Netflix’s Devil May Cry showrunner Adi Shankar has admitted that he was genuinely upset with Capcom’s decision to make Devil May Cry 5, as he believed his animated adaptation would have received a bevy of praise for reviving what he thought was a “dead” franchise.

Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch) struggles to grasp his Devil Trigger powers in Devil May Cry Season 1 Episode 5 “Descent” (2025), Netflix

Shankar, who many may also recognize as the showrunner behind Netflix’s Castlevania and Captain Lawerhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix adaptations, confirmed his frustrations with Nero, Dante, and V’s big adventure during the May 13th episode of his Ask Adi Anything podcast.

Therein, having been turned to the subject of Devil May Cry‘s green-lighting by the episode’s guest, current All-Elite Wrestling reigning champion Kenny Omega, Shankar took a moment to regale his fellow Capcom aficionado with the animated series’ production origin story.

“You know, I actually went into Capcom not to get DMC,” he told Omega. “I had a meeting with Capcom and their guy [Senior Licensing Director] Taki Enomoto was there – He’s a very very sweet gentleman. He’d been there for a very very long time – his translator, other people in the room. And they’re like ‘We want to work with you, you’re very talented,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh thank you, thank you.’ Then I say, ‘I want to do Dino Crisis.'”

“They’re like, ‘Why Dino Crisis?’ he continued. “And I’m like, ‘Cuz it’s sick.’ And then they’re whispering and then they’re like looking at how I’m dressed – like a DMC character – and they’re like ‘What?’

Dante (Johnny Young Bosch) has the White Rabbit (Hoon Lee) dead to rights in Devil May Cry Season 1 Episode 4 “All Hope Abandon” (2025), Netflix

“They’re looking at me, they’re looking at my dress, and they’re like, ‘We feel like you’re a better fit for Devil May Cry‘,” said Shankar. “And I go, ‘Okay, yeah.’ Because in my mind, Devil May Cry was a [Shankar at this point makes a hand gesture suggesting that DMC was a ‘bigger property].”

From there going slightly off-topic with a discussion regarding Shankar’s own rankings of Capcom titles (for the curious, he believes Street Fighter to be the studio’s “crown jewel IP”), the showrunner ultimately admitted that when it came to deciding which franchise to adapt, he had to “ignore the numbers.”

Nico (Faye Kingslee) steals the player’s heart in Devil May Cry 5 (2019), Capcom

“Monster Hunter, you’re absolutely right, numbers-wise eclipses everything,” he told Omega. “But I’m passionate about Devil May Cry. I love this thing and I love this niche thing and now I can take it and hopefully blow it up to a point where I can expand it and there’ll be more of it.”

At this point, Shankar then revealed to his guest that when he agreed to helm the Netflix adaptation, he not only outright “didn’t know that there was a Devil May Cry 5 coming out”, but upon learning this news, he “got actually unhappy” about the entire situation.

“So, I signed the deal, and I’m like ‘Yeah, great, I’m doing it!’,” recalled Shankar. “And then they’re like, ‘Good news! We have Devil May Cry 5 coming out!'”

Dante (Johnny Young Bosch) takes aim at the White Rabbit (Hoon Lee) in Devil May Cry Season 1 Episode 8 “A River of Blood and Fire” (2025), Netflix

Asked by Omega if his frustrations stemmed from him “hoping to play it before doing your adaptation?”, Shankar then clarified, “No – I actually thought the franchise was dead.”

“This was my thing,” he explained, proceeding to give a very revealing look at his own creative motivations. “I thought I was bringing this thing back, and so I was like, ‘Oh! This is a modern f–king thing! This is ongoing? Then I should have done Street Fighter [which he likewise believed to be a ‘dying franchise’ when he signed on to Devil May Cry in 2018]!”

Interestingly, despite his apparent displeasure with Devil May Cry 5, Shankar still opted to use its themes for both Nero and Vergil, Devil Trigger and Bury the Light respectively (though bizarrely, he opted to use the former’s as Dante’s theme).

Dante (Reuben Langdon) prepares to bust a move in Devil May Cry 5V (2019), Capcom

An ‘okay at best’ series on its own, but a genuine insult when compared to its source material, the first season of Shankar’s Devil May Cry is now streaming on Netflix – and sadly has already been confirmed to be receiving a Season 2.

