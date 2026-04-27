Video Games

Sega Teased an Alien: Isolation Sequel on Alien Day

Credit: Alien: Isolation Sequel (2014) Creative Assembly, Steam

To celebrate Alien Day this year, Creative Assembly and Sega teased an Alien: Isolation sequel in a brief video.

The mysterious video, which was called A False Sense of Security, was posted on the franchise’s official YouTube account on April 26. The teaser featured a rainy, outdoor environment and a familiar emergency phone save station.

And while the video didn’t outright confirm the long-awaited sequel, many have taken it as a sign that it’s going to be announced. The only text in the video read, “A feeling of being safer than one really is.”

Back in 2024, Creative Assembly announced that they were working on the follow-up to the popular game. Unfortunately, not much else has been said about the matter. The only information given was that the creative director, Al Hope, said that players can expect more information “when it’s ready.”

Alien: Isolation (2014) Creative Assembly, Steam

Alien: Isolation has a large fanbase despite it being released over 10 years ago. And even though the first game was released then, the franchise is all thanks to the influence of Ridley Scott’s 1979 film, which redefined science fiction horror.

And while the teaser doesn’t show anything else but a haunting atmosphere, the official X post by Alien: Isolation that shared the teaser has a comment by Sega with a link that says “coming soon…”

The link directs fans to Sega’s page that shares the same teaser and a spot to insert your email, most likely for updates. But keep checking back here for more information to stay informed about your favorite franchises.