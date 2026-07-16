Video Games

Alton Towers Resort Reveals Details About “Meet the Mobs” Minecraft Event

Credit: Alton Towers Resort Meet the Mobs Event, Minecraft

Alton Towers Resort reveals details on what Minecraft fans can earn during its new Minecraft “Meet the Mobs” experience this summer.

Guests who complete the interactive trail will unlock the Baby Axolotl Hat, a brand-new wearable cosmetic item for Minecraft that has been created especially for the event.

Alton Towers Resort Hat, Minecraft

According to the resort, the digital reward is only available in the UK through Alton Towers, giving visitors the chance to collect an item that cannot be obtained anywhere else in the country.

The limited-time event launches on July 18 and runs until August 28, bringing Minecraft to life with immersive attractions, themed encounters and interactive activities included with the price of standard park admission.

At the heart of the experience is the Minecraft “Meet the Mobs” trail, described as the first event of its kind in the UK. Families will explore six Minecraft-inspired locations around the resort, each featuring new “baby Mobs” based on creatures from Mojang Studios’ hugely popular sandbox game.

In Minecraft, Mobs are living creatures that inhabit the game’s blocky world and can be friendly, neutral, or hostile depending on the species and situation.

Visitors who find each of the baby Mobs and stamp their trail card at every location will be able to redeem the exclusive Baby Axolotl Hat to use in-game, adding a unique cosmetic reward to their Minecraft collection.

Alongside the trail, guests will also be able to meet Minecraft characters in person through themed costume appearances across the park, offering younger fans the opportunity to interact with some of the game’s most recognisable creatures away from the screen.

Alton Towers recently offered a first look at the new baby Mobs ahead of the event, showing the characters settling into their themed habitats before welcoming visitors later this month.

Minecraft (2011), Mojang Studios, Screenshot via Minecraft

The collaboration reflects Minecraft’s continued popularity more than 15 years after its original release. The game remains one of the best-selling video games of all time, with regular content updates, cross-media partnerships and live events helping to introduce new players while rewarding long-time fans.

The Minecraft “Meet the Mobs” event will be available at Alton Towers Resort from July 18 to August 28, with all activities included in the regular price of admission.