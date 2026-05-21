Video Games

Gaming Grandma Swatted While Streaming Minecraft to Pay for Grandson’s Medical Treatment

Credit: Gaming Grandma Swatted GrammaCrackers, YouTube

GrammaCrackers, real name Sue Jacquot, has over 600,000 YouTube followers and uses her viral following to raise money for her grandson’s cancer treatment. But while she’s working hard for her family, she had a horrible shock. The 81-year-old gaming grandma was swatted while streaming Minecraft.

The elderly creator was in the middle of an ongoing challenge to beat Minecraft when the incident unfolded. Thankfully, a recent YouTube post confirms that she went through the experience unharmed, but the situation sheds more light on the dangers of swatting.

According to the video uploaded on May 19, Jacquot said, “It was kind of fun,” adding that the officers woke her while she was fast asleep. The gaming grandma recounted the events in high spirits, noting that getting to ride in a police car was something she’d never done before.

While Jacquot was asleep, her stream was still live, as she was planning on streaming nonstop until she officially beat Minecraft, which allowed her viewers to witness the experience.

During the video, Jacquot’s grandson played a clip of the incident, showing multiple officers entering her home while she was in bed. Jacquot said that the officer who woke her was pleasant, and she didn’t blame the officer at all.

“I was asleep – I was so asleep, I did not wanna get up. These policewomen came in the door… the prettiest policewomen I’ve ever seen – beautiful eyes, so sweet, but I think she could kick butt if she needed to… they walked me out, and I didn’t know what was going on, but it was kinda fun.”

“My grandkids and my kid, they were hugging me,” she continued. “You know, you can’t get that much attention normally. i was getting all kinds of hugs. I was really eating it up!”

Jacquot described it as a “new experience.”

“I don’t get that kind of attention normally,” the streamer said, and once the night was through, she “took an ibuprofen and went to bed.”

While it turned out relatively uneventful and pleasant even for GrammaCrackers, this was just one of the many examples of swatting while streaming. Thankfully, nothing happened to Jacquot, but the dangers of swatting are still very real. This has also helped her gain even more attention as she’s been the center of headlines, further helping her raise money for her grandson.