Video Games

Arrowhead Promises Meaningful Changes After ‘Painful to Read’ Criticism on Reddit

Credit: Arrowhead Promises Meaningful Changes Helldivers 2 (2024), Arrowhead, Steam

Recently, Helldivers 2 has been getting slammed on after former Arrowhead CEO and current creative lead opened an “unfiltered” Ask Me Anything session. And while they said the criticism was “painful to read,” Arrowhead promises meaningful changes.

Players took the opportunity to be bold about their thoughts on the game and demanded more for Helldivers 2. John Pilestedt, who previously served as the studio’s CEO before switching to chief creative officer in 2024, did this to address the “hate, misinformation, and disappointment” within the fanbase, and spent a lot of time addressing some of the most common complaints.

Helldivers 2 (2024), Arrowhead, Steam

Before signing off, the Arrowhead developer gave a lengthy message in hopes of providing comfort for the fanbase. “I did this AMA because I saw the disappointment, criticism, and mistrust in this subreddit.”

“And it got to me, I wanted to get a better sense and understanding of what was at the heart of it. A lot of the points that you make are fair. Some are very painful to read. But I know that it comes from a group of players that care deeply about Helldivers and wants it to remain special.”

Pilestedt acknowledged that many asked for Arrowhead to give more attention to the old systems, gear, progression, and resources, and even responded to many who said that it seemed like Arrowhead was more focused on Warbonds than long-asked-for fixes.

Bugs Helldivers 2 (2024), Arrowhead, Steam

In his lengthy message before logging off, he posted about his commitment to change, saying, “I will talk to the direction team about how we can align more with the expectations that you have on the development of Helldivers.“

“You want us to communicate better – That means accurate patch notes, transparency around priorities, more accurate known issues, and less reliance on me, or someone from Arrowhead randomly jumping in to figure things out (like this!). When our communication fails, you guys fill in the blanks. And right now, many of those blanks are being filled with mistrust – and that’s on us.”

“I will report back once every other week, starting this week, with where we are, what our thoughts are, and how we are moving forward.”

Stalkers Helldivers 2 (2024), Arrowhead, Steam

While he finished off the message saying he couldn’t guarantee every specific request, it seems like this is a great place to start. Helldivers 2 has always been known for listening to their fans, especially due to Arrowhead always saying that the story is based on how gamers play the game. But the hate has ramped up a lot recently, with the constant Warbonds bringing monetization concerns.

While many can easily find the credits to buy the Warbonds while playing through missions, many casual gamers feel as though they’re getting left behind.

That, and the difficulty and balance have always been an issue, as some missions feel like a walk in the park, while others you’re using your last Reinforce strategem when you’re not even close to the end. While the AMA Reddit post was brutal, hopefully, the blunt honesty and communication will lead to improvements.