Video Games

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Joins The Federal Reserve As Advisor on AI for Productivity and Jobs Task Force

Credit: Asha Sharma Joins The Federal Reserve As Advisor, AI, Unsplash

Asha Sharma hasn’t slowed down since she became the new Xbox CEO. Not only is she planning on resetting the brand, but she’s been laying off and shutting down studios after saying that the company has run too thin. And now, Asha Sharms joins the Federal Reserve, being appointed as co-leader of the new Productivity and Jobs task force.

Before replacing Phil Spencer as boss of the company’s gaming business, Sharma worked at Microsoft’s Core AI group. And now, she joins co-founder and general partner, Andreessen Horowitz and Charles I. Jones, professor of economics at Stanford University, on the task force.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Reacts to Q3 Revenue Drop, Google Commons

The new task force will focus on assessing how technologies like AI are impacting the economy and the workforce. The team will understand how AI and other tech are changing how businesses function and to analyze their long-term impact on the job market.

Not only has she slowly grown Xbox in the right direction, with very unfortunate decisions of layoffs and closures, but she’s also made the decision to remove Copilot on Xbox earlier this year, garnering a lot of praise for her decision.

In an official post by Chairman Kevin Warsh posted today, the announcement came that the task force was being created. “The Federal Reserve’s commitment to price stability and maximum employment is unwavering. As is our resolve to pursue our mandate with rigor.”

“The U.S. economy has changed significantly over the last generation, and never more so than right now. Each task force will carefully consider whether policymakers’ means and methods, analytical tools and policy approaches can be improved upon. I am honored that the best minds from a range of disciplines have agreed to work with us to sharpen our performance as an institution. The goal is straightforward: to ensure the Fed is best positioned to achieve our objectives in this consequential time.”