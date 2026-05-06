Video Games

Asha Sharma Ended Copilot on Console, Admits Microsoft’s AI ‘Doesn’t Align’ With Xbox

Credit: Asha Sharma Ended Copilot on Console, Google Commons

Asha Sharma is back again with another major win for Xbox. And this time, she’s going after one feature that has a lot of gamers frustrated about. News just released that Asha Sharma ended Copilot on console, and will be winding down AI on mobile as well.

New boot up coming next Wednesday. Sound on! pic.twitter.com/9HHrZHwjpH — Asha (@asha_shar) May 6, 2026

The new CEO is on a roll lately, and this just adds to the amazing changes. Sharma has been committed to improving Xbox by shifting back to the original brand. And thanks to an official post on X, she’s announced her plans, saying: “Xbox needs to move faster, deepen our connection with the community, and address friction for both players and developers.”

Xbox needs to move faster, deepen our connection with the community, and address friction for both players and developers.

Today, we promoted leaders who helped build Xbox, while also bringing in new voices to help push us forward. This balance is important as we get the business… — Asha (@asha_shar) May 5, 2026

“Today, we promoted leaders who helped build Xbox, while also bringing in new voices to help push us forward. This balance is important as we get the business back on track. As part of this shift, you’ll see us begin to retire features that don’t align with where we’re headed. We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console.”

The news has only excited fans more about the direction Xbox is heading. AI has popped up more frequently in the gaming world, and many have shared their disdain for it.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma Reacts to Q3 Revenue Drop, Google Commons

For Xbox, Copilot was used to help those who played games and were stuck; however, it was an addition that many were against. And the removal of Copilot’s AI in console is proof that gamers do not want AI associated with games.

Along with removing AI from the console, Sharma has also worked hard at dropping the price of the Xbox Game Pass and reworking it entirely, a feature that was aggravating many players due to the substantial price increase. And it seems like more changes are on the way.