Video Games

Xbox Mobile Gaming Plots Comeback After URL Mysteriously Vanishes

Credit: Xbox Mobile Gaming, Unsplash

Despite confusion amongst gamers when the URL for the browser-based version of the store vanished, Microsoft insists the Xbox mobile store is still alive.

According to Microsoft’s new CEO, Asha Sharma, the long‑teased Xbox mobile game store isn’t dead. In an X post, Sharma said, “Three weeks ago, we filed an amicus because mobile competition still matters and we believe the future of play should be more open. While I am still learning, the idea of an Xbox mobile store is not dead.”

Three weeks ago, we filed an amicus because mobile competition still matters and we believe the future of play should be more open. While I am still learning, the idea of an Xbox mobile store is not dead — Asha (@asha_shar) April 22, 2026

The project was originally announced by former Xbox president Sarah Bond, who promised a July 2024 launch — a date that came and went as legal battles over app‑store rules dragged on. However, many believed that the site was shut down due to Sharma’s process in cutting Xbox projects that strayed too far from traditional Xbox, as she’s removed the “This is an Xbox” marketing push.

When the project was announced, it was said to be a host for various games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Candy Crush, and Minecraft. And while it was set to launch in 2024, it was delayed, and eventually, it never arrived. Later, Microsoft placed part of the blame on Apple.

And while we don’t have official news about what the plan is, many have started to trust Sharma. With her recent decision to get back to Xbox’s roots and her recent decision to cut the price of the Ultimate Game Pass, it seems like she’s listening and giving gamers what they want.

Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney, who has spent years fighting for a more open Android ecosystem, cheered Microsoft on in a post on X, saying, “Microsoft’s new head of gaming, Asha Sharma, says Microsoft is still pursuing the idea of evolving the Xbox App for Android into a full-fledged multiplatform game store.”

This is great news, and the Epic v Google settlement ensures it can come to Android without those old “unknown sources” scare screens worldwide.



The settlement creates a Registered Store program enabling reputable stores (including those from startups and small businesses) to be… — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 22, 2026

Commenting on his post, he said, “This is great news, and the Epic v Google settlement ensures it can come to Android without those old ‘unknown sources’ scare screens worldwide.”